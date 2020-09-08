The Perecman Firm Names Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship Winner

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. , is proud to announce the winner of its Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship , Nazhir Carter. Each year, the firm offers a higher education scholarship in memory of Avonte Oquendo, a nonverbal 14-year-old boy with autism who left his Queens public school undetected in 2013 and tragically drowned in the East River. David Perecman , Founder and Lead Trial Lawyer, represented Avonte's mother, Vanessa Fontaine, in a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of her son.

Each year, The Perecman Firm offers the scholarship to directly benefit students with autism and those with autistic family members. This year, in honor of the scholarship's fifth year being offered, the firm has increased the award amount from $1,000 to $5,000.

Nazhir, this year's scholarship winner, is a recent graduate from The Colony High School in The Colony, Texas, and is an incoming freshman at Prairie View A&M University. His submission essay titled "When The School Bus Ends" discussed his personal story living with autism as well as how autistic students often lack meaningful systems of support as they mature into higher education and adulthood. By furthering his education, Nazhir hopes to help bridge this gap by partnering with schools, community leaders and service organizations to create and develop transition programs that help students with autism and disabilities achieve their full potential.

"The Perecman Firm congratulates Nazhir Carter on being named the recipient of this year's Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship," said Mr. Perecman. "We are proud to offer this scholarship in Avonte Oquendo's name to help students with autism and those directly impacted by autism to pursue higher education opportunities and further their career interests."

About The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Founded in 1983 by David Perecman, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, New York. The firm's attorneys concentrate their legal practices in all aspects of personal injury, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability. Recognized by U.S. News for the past eight consecutive years as one of the Best Law Firms in America for Plaintiff's Personal Injury in New York, and distinguished among their peers for their professionalism, knowledge, and results by nationally-recognized organizations, including Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers®, the firm and its attorneys have recovered more than $500 million in verdicts and settlements on their clients' behalf. For more information, visit www.perecman.com .

