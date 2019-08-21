The Perfect Pair In The Air: PepsiCo and JetBlue are Lighting Up The Sky With New Partnership

The celebration of these two brands – each uniquely rooted in New York City's culture and history – kicks off on the banks of Long Island City. For the first time ever, PepsiCo is temporarily adding JetBlue branding to its world-famous Pepsi-Cola sign, which will be visible to New Yorkers and visitors through September.

"We're extremely proud to come together with JetBlue. As two brands with deep roots in New York City, it's the perfect place to kick off the partnership and demonstrate our excitement by temporarily enhancing the visual fabric of our shared hometown," said Anne Fink, President of Global Foodservice, PepsiCo. "We look forward to furthering our mission and providing JetBlue customers and crewmembers with moments of effervescent enjoyment, both on the ground and in the air."

PepsiCo is building on the Pepsi-Cola sign's storied history. As a living monument of both the Pepsi brand and New York City, PepsiCo has taken careful steps working with local leaders, including the New York City Landmark and Preservation Commission, Queens West Development Corporation and New York State Parks Department to ensure the integrity of the sign is carefully preserved throughout this initiative. There are no permanent changes to the sign as part of the installation and it will be returned to normal on October 1, 2019.

The historic landmark is not only a tourist attraction but also captures the spirit of the Big Apple, serving as a reminder to Long Island City's industrial past. Originally placed on top of a PepsiCo bottling plant, the sign has prevailed for nearly 80 years and is now situated blocks away from JetBlue's home, making it the picture-perfect symbol of this new partnership.

Unveiled in the City That Never Sleeps

Installation for the temporary signage is scheduled to be completed by August 22. The installation will be captured from multiple vantage points by New York City photography enthusiasts. Consumers are invited to follow #PepsiOnJetBlue for striking photos and video and share their own content from now through September.

"Long Island City is JetBlue's home and we're so proud to be a temporary part of its skyline," said Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing, JetBlue. "The temporary installation of the sign brings together our brands in celebration of the new partnership between our two New York-rooted companies."

PepsiCo is proud to offer an array of products to JetBlue customers, available now. The flavor selection includes Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Sierra Mist Zero Sugar, bubly Sparkling Water in Lime – the fastest growing sparkling water brand in the category – and in 2020, Aquafina. PepsiCo also supplies the airline with Rold Gold pretzels from its Frito-Lay portfolio. The refreshed line-up of free unlimited full-size cans, combined with JetBlue's always-free brand-name snacks and award-winning service make for the perfect inflight experience at 35,000 feet.

Travelers can stay tuned for exciting initiatives on the horizon by following the social conversation on @JetBlue, @Pepsi and @PepsiCo. In the spirit of partnership, JetBlue and PepsiCo will explore opportunities to offer even more innovative and fun travel experiences for their customers this year.

ABOUT JETBLUE

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

https://www.pepsico.com

