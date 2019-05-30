The Pet Gal to Showcase Wedding Pet Attendant Services at Austin Bridal Extravaganza

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pet Gal, an award winning professional pet sitting and dog walking company, will have their Wedding Pet Attendant team and services featured at the Austin Bridal Extravaganza on Sunday, June 9, at the Palmer Events Center. The event features top wedding vendors from Austin and the surrounding areas,

WHAT: The Wedding Pet Attendant team will showcase their highly unique set of services that enable brides and grooms to have their pets be part of their wedding, creating memories for a lifetime with their best friend. The team will be on hand to discuss their most popular package options that can include reliable pet transportation to and from venue, to walks down the aisle, to photo shoot assistance. The team will also be giving away a gift basket with lots of goodies.

WHEN: Sunday, June 9, from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs, Austin, Texas, 78704

About The Pet Gal

The Pet Gal is an Austin based professional sitting and dog walking company with a tremendous passion for the welfare and advocacy of animals at the local level. Founded in 2009, the company started with one client and today works with more than 2,300 happy clients supported by more than 45 pet sitters and walkers (known as "Pet Gals and Guys"). The Pet Gal offers a full line of services including Pet Sitting, Dog Walking, Pet Taxi, Wedding Pet Attendant, and Ranch Sitting for clients in the Greater Austin area, Colorado Springs, and Kona, Hawaii. Its highly trained Pet Gals and Guys, their attention to detail, and passion for animals has enabled The Pet Gal to maintain an exemplary rating on Google+ and Yelp for more than nine years. To learn more about the company's services, visit www.thepetgal.com.

