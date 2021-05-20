The Pet Training Services Industry in the United States is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% During 2020 to 2026

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Training Services Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. pet training services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6% during the period 2020-2026.



Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global pet training market has undergone several transformations, with vendors offering online pet training services. The COVID-19 pandemic has a positive impact on the market. As compared to the pre-COVID estimation, the market has witnessed an increment of USD 8 million in revenue from pet training services in the US. Online training service involves the pet trainer offering training tips and directions to the owner. These online classes have been provided in groups and in private, where the pet owner receives personal attention to resolve issues related to pets. Another important factor influencing the growth of the market is the popularity of in-house training services. The US pet care industry is the largest market in the world in terms of revenue. With the outbreak of the coronavirus, the adoption of pets grew as people felt the need for companions during the lockdown. Sensing an opportunity, pet adoption shelters started promoting in-house training services.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. pet training services market during the forecast period:

Increase in Pet Adoption

Increase in Pet Humanization

The rise in Electronic Pet Training Products

Increase in Virtual Pet Care Services

The study considers the U.S. pet training market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



U.S. Pet Training Services Market Segmentation

The U.S. pet training services market research report includes a detailed segmentation by pet type, purpose, branches, geography. The US dog training services market is expected to reach over USD 820 million by 2026. The segment is likely to grow due to the high adoption of dogs as pets. The adoption of dogs as pets soared during the COVID pandemic. Northeast and West regions have an increased number of dog training services. PetSmart, Petco, CAMP BOW WOW, and Best Friends are the major vendors offering dog training services in the US. The US cat training services market is likely to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6%, reaching a revenue share of over USD 550 million by 2026. Cats are the second most preferred pets after dogs, and over 35% of people in the US own them as pets. Approx. 1.6 million cats are adopted from shelters each year in the US. Cat training institutes are less than dogs and have a high growth scope as the percentage of people with the cat as a pet is growing. The number of cats adopted from the shelter was similar to dogs during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The standard pet market expects to cross over USD 1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of approx. 6%. In 2020, the revenue share for standard/companion pets accounted for over 79%. South constituted the largest share for standard/companion training services, followed by Midwest and West regions. Labrador, Poodles, and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel are the commonly adopted companion dogs, whereas Maine Coon, Siamese, Ragdoll, and Abyssinian observe high acceptance as pets. Online training and in-house private training witnessed a spike during the pandemic, with people increasingly adopting pets to overcome depression and anxiety. The US service pet training service market is likely to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6%. Service pets are specially trained to aid people suffering from disabilities or anxiety.



In 2020 the single branch segment accounted for over USD 462 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The southern region accounted for the largest revenue share for single branch training services, followed by West, Northeast, and Midwest in 2020. Most vendors offering single services provide training and boarding facilities and day-care. Single branch service vendors offer in-house private training and online line training classes, which are significant factors driving the growth. In 2020, the multiple branch segment constituted over 57% market share. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6%. South accounts for the largest share, followed by Midwest. Multiple-branch vendors hold an advantage over single-branch vendors as they conduct training modules for several types of pets, which increases their client base. They offer group and private training, which is provided at the training center.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The U.S. pet training market is characterized by several small and medium-sized vendors competing among themselves and prominent vendors. Most vendors are present in the Northeast and South regions of the country. Over 50% of vendors in Northeast and South US offer training dogs and cats training services. PetSmart, Petco, Camp Bow Wow, and Best Friends Pet Care are the major vendors. PetSmart and Petco together account for 50% of the U.S. pet training services market share due to their wide presence in all the regions. Vendors offer a host of training, including obedience and behavioral training, which are increasing their revenue shares. In 2020, training and grooming services stood at over USD 10 billion in 2019 and rose to approx. USD 11 billion in 2020.



Prominent Vendors

PetSmart

CAMP BOW WOW

Petco

Best Friends

Other Prominent Vendors

Dog Gone Fun

Noble Beast Pet Services

Starmark Academy

Bark Buster

National K-9 Learning Center

K9 GTA

Police Services Dogs

Dog Trainer College

US K9 Academy

Precision Horse Training

Sit n' Stay

Licks & Loves

USA Dog Behavior

Dog Behavior Highland Canine Training

Papp's Dog Services

Cloud K9 Academy

Karen Pryor Academy

Speciality Dog Training

Big Valley Dog Training

BEYOND THE DOG

SIT MEANS SIT

Family Dog

Karma Dogs

Brunell Pet Services

Smart Dogs Dog Training Academy

Happy Hound Dog Training Center

Michigan Dog Training

White Fences Equestrain Center

Tally Hawk Stables

Oscar's Pet Resort

4M Horse Training

Horse Training ROOKER TRAINING STABLE

Animal Attraction Unlimited

Barbara's Force Free Animal Training

South Orlando Dog Training

Every Dog Has Its Day

Kriser's

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. Is the US pet industry growing or shrinking?

2. How big is the pet market in the US?

3. How big is the dog training industry?

4. What are the significant trends observed in the US pet services industry?

5. What major opportunities and constraints for the growth of the US training services industry?



