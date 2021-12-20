The pharmaceutical leader Sopharma updates its Serialization Software and Aggregation equipment with the support of SoftGroup

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftGroup, the best-in-class end-to-end traceability technology provider in the CEE region, today announced that supports Sopharma - the biggest pharmaceutical company in Bulgaria in updating its serialization software and enhancing its aggregation equipment to the track and trace requirements in Russia and Europe.

The pharmaceutical company Sopharma has concluded a contract confirming its decision to implement the complex requirements using the SoftGroup® SaTT solutions. Under this agreement, the SoftGroup® SaTT system will replace Sopharma's current heterogeneous serialization solution, consisting of various internally generated systems for different markets. The goal is to provide a modern traceability platform in line with the latest industry specifics and to increase efficiency. Therefore, the SoftGroup® SaTT solution will replace part of the existing system.

Along with the implementation of SoftGroup® SaTT solution, SoftGroup will also provide Sopharma with consulting services and support for the implementation and maintenance of the dynamic requirements at the global level.

"During our selection phase, SoftGroup impressed us with its competent support of the additional benefits available through the SoftGroup® SaTT solution and specialist expertise in global serialization requirements. We are looking forward to a successful, long-term collaboration," says Mr. Dimitar Naydenov – Project Lead."

"I am thrilled about the new partnership with Sopharma, a pharmaceutical company with a long history in Bulgaria. We are very pleased to have this opportunity to help with part of the strategic adaptations for serialization, which will enable Sopharma to position its product portfolio globally in the future," says Dr. Andrey Atanasov, Head of Business Development at SoftGroup, underscoring the significance of the partnership.

About Sopharma

Sopharma is a Bulgarian producer of pharmaceutical products with a leading market position in Bulgaria and a strong presence in over 45 countries with key markets in Bulgaria, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Poland. As an established, trusted brand and manufacturer with more than 85 years of history the Company has an active and key role in raising the standard of living making people healthier by improving their access to affordable generic and biopharmaceutical healthcare.

Sopharma has a wide range of prescription medicines and OTC products, more than 200 products in its portfolio of generic medicines, 15 original and 12 phyto-based strong recognizable brands. The Company offers a modern approach for the production of medicines in 9 manufacturing facilities with European quality standards.

About SoftGroup

SoftGroup is a software company that provides end-to-end traceability technology to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. Our solutions cover all levels of the Track & Trace process, including aggregation processes in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

SoftGroup is a Certified Gateway Provider and Trusted partner of the European Medicine Verification Organization (EMVO) and Bulgarian Medicine Verification Organization (BgMVO) and a trusted partner of GS1 Healthcare.

