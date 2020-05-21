The Philadelphia Bar Association Offers Video Mental Health Counseling as New Benefit for Members

ORLANDO, Fla. and PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Bar Association has selected eVideo Counselor ( www.evideocounselor.com ), based in Orlando, as an approved member benefit to provide online face-to-face video counseling with licensed mental health therapists for their 10,000+ members. Recognizing the unique needs of legal professionals, eVideo Counselor allows lawyers to have counseling sessions in the convenience of their home or office, without the time and hassle of driving to a counselor's office.



Philadelphia Bar Association

Anonymity is maintained—no one is seen entering a counselor's office. Sessions are discrete, completely confidential, and provided at a discounted rate for Philadelphia Bar Association members and their families. Also, many major insurance carriers are accepted.

"I am delighted to know that we can provide our members with a truly unique, useful benefit. The increasing stress on lawyers puts them at greater risk of anxiety, stress, and depression disorders. These disorders affect both the attorneys and their families. I am confident that our members will find this unique service to be of great benefit to them should they ever need it. If we can be responsible for one of our members getting help with these issues, we will have done a very good thing," said Hon. A. Michael Snyder (Ret.), Chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association.

"Being a lawyer is a very stressful job," stated Brad Rex, CEO of eVideo Counselor. "Statistics show attorneys are 3.6 times more likely to suffer from depression than the general public, with a suicide rate double that of the general population. In addition, the ABA estimates 18% of all attorneys suffer from problem drinking, which is twice the national average. Our program provides private, affordable care with exceptional counselors to help reverse these trends."

eHome Counseling's unique video counseling approach connects Masters level counselors with clients through an easy, secure video link. The HIPAA compliant platform allows connection by computer, tablet or phone, at work, home, school or while traveling. It is convenient, confidential, and cost effective.

In addition, eVideo Counselor provides metrics to rapidly diagnose issues and track improvement. Through the Deep Mind Insight™ program, clients can receive an online assessment that quantitatively measures anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and other conditions. The client gets a written report that is discussed with their therapist at the first session. The assessment is then repeated periodically to show progress and treatment outcomes.

A key factor for therapy success is high engagement between the client and counselor. eVideo Counselor uses the Sixth Sense Counselor Engagement Model™ to select outstanding licensed Masters level counselors and match them with clients. Most counselors have specialized training to meet specific needs. Our nationwide network of counselors are highly skilled and have deep specialization, creating a bond between clients and therapists that results in positive outcomes and less than a 10% no-show rate, compared to 25%-40% for traditional counseling.

Rex stated, "Thanks to the foresight of the Philadelphia Bar Association leadership, we are bringing the best technologies, highest quality counselors, and most effective therapies available today to help Philadelphia Bar Association members and their families achieve mental health excellence. I encourage members to take advantage of this new great benefit by contacting us today."

About eVideo Counselor and eHome Counseling, LLC

eVideo Counselor services are provided by eHome Counseling, LLC, based in Orlando, FL. eHome's nationwide virtual counseling network provides anytime, anywhere mental health treatment by computer, tablet or smartphone. We provide a convenient, confidential, highly effective alternative to traditional office-based counseling programs using a HIPAA-compliant, customer friendly, integrated platform, with counseling sessions from the convenience of a person's home, office, or anywhere comfortable for them. Our unique offerings provide high client/counselor engagement with a <10% no show rate and proven effectiveness verified by external research. We make it easy to get help. For more information, visit www.eHomeGroup.com .

Contact:

Amy Elliot

eHome Counseling, LLC

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

(407) 325-3497

www.eVideoCounselor.com

SOURCE eVideo Counselor

Related Links

https://evideocounselor.com

