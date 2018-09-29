The Philadelphia Flyers Exciting New Mascot "Gritty" Limited Edition Bobblehead Now Available for Preorder from BobbleBoss.com

The limited edition bobbleheads are being produced by Kollectico and each is 100% hand-sculpted, hand-painted and individually numbered out of 2,019 for the year when they will ship. The bobbleheads come in a collector's box and are $29.99 plus shipping and available for pre-order at BobbleBoss.com.

About BobbleBoss:

BobbleBoss is a retail website which in addition to NHL mascots, primarily offers customers the opportunity to "bobble themselves" in NHL uniforms but also retails bobbleheads featuring licenses such as the Grateful Dead, Discovery Channel, the Uncle Drew film, Bigfoot Trucks, PBR, Naked Cowboy as well as various political figures such as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

About Kollectico:

Located in Long Island, NY, Kollectico is one of the world's largest manufacturers of custom bobbleheads with 13+ years' experience. The bobbleheads are 100% hand sculpted and hand-painted for the highest quality. Kollectico has licenses with the NHL, Discovery Channel, Uncle Drew, Grateful Dead, Hulk Hogan, Professional Bull Riders and more. For more information visit www.Kollectico.com.

Contact: Andrew Hazen – 516-719-0641 – andrew@kollectico.com

SOURCE Kollectico

Related Links

http://kollectico.com/

