The Philadelphia Heroes and New Normal Forum is here!

PHILADELPHIA, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13th and 14th, 2020, the citizens of Greater Philadelphia, and those who love the city, will convene to share stories, forge connections and envision the post-crisis reality for the city and its community. We'll hear from local leaders and celebrate community heroes – from medical professionals and first responders to transit personnel and grocery store workers – who have gone above and beyond to sustain the city during one of the worst crises we've faced together.

The caliber of expertise and talent among our panelists represents our goal of forging collaborative pathways to overcome the social and economic challenges of COVID-19. Join us for this virtual event to explore the immediate needs of our community, highlight positive stories that have emerged, and discuss approaches to infusing investment and innovation into the region.

Registration is free for this virtual event. Sign up here: newnormalforum.co/attend .

Our new normal will be built on our shared experiences. Share your personal story with us to get involved: newnormalforum.co/YourStory (Submissions will be accepted until 11:59pm ET on Monday, May 11, 2020.)

ImpactPHL envisions Greater Philadelphia as a leader in the emerging, global impact economy. We believe in aligning our local economic power with positive social, environmental, and economic solutions for our region and planet. Our mission is to help grow the impact investing community, increase the number of successful and growing impact companies, and positioning Philadelphia within the national and international impact movement.

We The People is a storytelling community that helps diverse voices hone and share their stories to bridge differences and create a more empathetic, connected tomorrow.

17 Asset Management designs investment products to support the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We believe the SDGs provide a framework for designing a new generation of asset management products and financial advisory services that can result in superior long-term returns, while also contributing to a world that is economically prosperous, environmentally secure, and more inclusive.

About Intentional Media Intentional Media is a women-led family of media and event brands charged with catalyzing our transition to an economy that ensures our social, environmental and economic systems thrive together.

