The Pi Shop Product Incubator Launches at the Peerless Building in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pi Shop, the Central Valley's leading product incubator, has announced their official launch. The Pi Shop provides incubator services for physical product businesses. These services include prototyping, product/technology development, testing and production facilities.

"The Pi Shop launch couldn't have come at a better time, as there's a list of eager entrepreneurs ready to begin developing their product ideas into physical prototypes," said Mark Jackson, Executive Director and Founder of The Pi Shop. "We have a stellar line up of education, networking events, and resources including a fully equipped shop for our members and the local community."

The Pi Shop educational programs begin this November, culminating in its first Product Hacking event on April 06, 2019. More information will be coming soon at www.thepishop.org.

"The Peerless Building was carefully planned and designed so the right tenants could occupy it," said Nader Assemi, Co-Owner, The Peerless Building. "We are delighted to have The Pi Shop as our anchor tenant because the incubator will be an extraordinary resource for Central Valley startups and the next wave of product innovation."

The Pi Shop will celebrate its launch in conjunction with the November 1, 2018 ArtHop festivities and will feature several artists from the Fresno High School Girls Varsity Water Polo Team. The event will be held from 5:00p.m. to 8p.m. at The Pi Shop. The Pi Shop is located in the Peerless Building at 1755 Broadway Street in Fresno, CA. In addition to experiencing the art, guests will have the opportunity to network and enjoy on light appetizers and drinks. To learn more visit www.thepishop.org .

About The Pi Shop

The Pi Shop is a non-profit product incubator focused on educating, mentoring, and providing access to the tools needed to create a product. The Pi Shop staff includes a dedicated Engineer in Residence and a Grant Specialist. Another important distinction between The Pi Shop and other incubators is the emphasis on developing product related companies. To that effort, The Pi Shop has a fully equipped 8000 square foot shop containing a 5 axis VMC, machine tools, 4' x 8' Laser Cutting Table, a Printed Circuit Board / Solder Mask Mill, 3D Polyjet Printer, 3D FDM Printers, 3D SLA Printer, TIG Welders, MIG Welders, Floor Standing Drill Press, Bench Grinder, Hydraulic Press, Vibratory Deburr, Hand Tools, Convention Milling and Turning Machines to name a few. This space is used for development, prototyping and limited production.

Headquartered in Fresno, CA, The Pi Shop is an extension of the U.C. Merced Venture Lab. The Pi Shop accepts entrepreneurs from beginning to established stage of their company. More information about The Pi Shop can be found at www.thepishop.org .

