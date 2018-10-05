The Piano Guys Release New Album Limitless Available November 9

"As we go through life's cycles, sometimes we face the sun and sometimes we face stars that stretch on forever. We may extend our reach so far away from us at times that we forget we only need to look within to rediscover who we actually are and soar. We are limitless. We hope that's the way this music makes you feel." – The Piano Guys

Having amassed over 2 billion audio streams worldwide for their genre-defying renditions, The Piano Guys return with yet another one-of-a-kind album. Limitless, a 13-track collection, includes their take on the latest pop hits, including a new recording of Shawn Mendes' hit single "In My Blood" as well as their previously released cover of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect," a fan-favorite that has garnered over 14 million views on YouTube alone. Expanding their reach far beyond the American pop music scene, the foursome are also taking on K-pop with their covers of "DNA" and "Epiphany" from global K-pop superstars BTS. Known to bring music of different genres together for a sound all their own, Limitless also features their mash-up of The Chainsmokers' Coldplay-featuring hit "Something Just Like This" with Franz Liszt's "Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2." Rounding out the collection are recent favorites from the award-winning film The Greatest Showman ("Rewrite the Stars" and "A Million Dreams") as well as never-before-heard original compositions ("Limitless," "North Cape," "First Dance," and "Miracles"), culminating in a diverse new album that's sure to have multigenerational appeal.

The Piano Guys – Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson – became an online sensation with their immensely successful series of strikingly original self-made music videos, showcasing their highly inventive take on some of music's biggest hits. Now with over 2 billion audio streams worldwide, six No. 1 albums on Billboard's classical chart, 1.5 billion video views on YouTube, sold-out concerts around the globe and a massive social media following, The Piano Guys continue to break barriers on their latest album Limitless, their seventh full-length studio album for Sony Music Masterworks.

LIMITLESS

TRACKLISTING

Something Just Like This/Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (The Chainsmokers & Coldplay/Liszt) Rewrite the Stars (The Greatest Showman) A Million Dreams (The Greatest Showman) In My Blood / Swan Lake ( Shawn Mendes /Tchaikovsky) Limitless (Original) DNA (BTS) Walking the Wire/Largo (Imagine Dragons/Händel) Perfect ( Ed Sheeran ) Epiphany (BTS) Flicker ( Niall Horan ) North Cape (Original) First Dance (Original) Miracles (Original)

THE PIANO GUYS – 2018-2019 TOUR DATES

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE Thurs, November 8 Saint George, UT Tuacahn Fri, November 9 Saint George, UT Tuacahn Sat, November 10 Saint George, UT Tuacahn Mon, November 26 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre Tues, November 27 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Center Wed, November 28 West Palm Beach, FL TBA Thurs, November 29 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall Fri, November 30 Orlando, FL Bob Carr Theater Sat, December 1 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Tues, December 4 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Wed, December 5 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre Thurs, December 6 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Fri, December 7 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Sat, December 8 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre Mon, February 18 Lakeland, FL Youkey Theatre Tues, February 19 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theater Wed, February 20 Greenville, SC The Peace Center Thurs, February 21 Durham, NC DPAC Fri, February 22 Richmond, VA Altria Sat, February 23 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

