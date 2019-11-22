The Piano Guys Release New Cover Of Mariah Carey's Classic Holiday Track "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Available Everywhere Now

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ushering in the start of the Christmas season, THE PIANO GUYS today release a new instrumental cover, this time taking on Mariah Carey's chart-topping holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The Utah quartet are no strangers to the holiday music scene, having previously released two Christmas albums and putting their signature twist to the season's biggest hits and timeless classics – A Family Christmas and Christmas Together are available everywhere now.

Of their newest holiday track, THE PIANO GUYS say, "Mariah Carey's 'evergreen' hit song has been on our 'Christmas list' to arrange TPG piano & cello style for long while now. We loved testing what it would sound like if we added a little Beethoven-like classical drama to her sleigh bell pop verse & chorus. The result? Classic Christmas meets Classical Christmas!"

After closing out 2018 with the release of their sixth studio album Limitless, The Piano Guys have yet to slow down, since embarking on a global tour whilst consistently releasing new tracks and strikingly original music videos. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" arrives as the latest in a string of new releases that include cover renditions of well-loved film music like "The Avengers / Portals" and "Avatar (The Theme)," as well as instrumental versions of the year's biggest pop hits like Marshmello and Bastille's "Happier," Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" and The Beatles' "Yesterday."

Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, The Piano Guys – Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson – unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of six studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively amassed nearly 3 billion global audio streams, clocked upwards of 1.8 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million unique monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

THE PIANO GUYS – ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

THE PIANO GUYS – TOUR DATES

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE Wed, December 4 Cedar City, UT America First Event Center Tue, December 17 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts Wed, December 18 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland Fri, December 20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Fri, January 17 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre Sat, January 18** Palm Desert, CA** McCallum Theatre** Tue, January 21 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts Wed, January 22 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater Thu, January 23 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre Fri, January 24 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Sat, January 25** Las Vegas, NV** Smith Center** Sat, May 2** Anchorage, AK** Atwood Concert Hall**

**Denotes matinee and evening show

