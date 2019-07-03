The Piano Guys Release New Rendition Of The Beatles' Legendary Hit Yesterday
Jul 03, 2019, 10:03 ET
NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the newly released musical fantasy film Yesterday, THE PIANO GUYS have added their own unique spin to film's namesake, taking on The Beatles' iconic track "Yesterday." Available everywhere now, "Yesterday" features the Fab Four's instantly recognizable melody, newly arranged by The Piano Guys into a highly-original, reggae-tinged track that adds new meaning to the song's legacy.
"This poignant, timeless Beatles melody has always been a favorite of ours," say THE PIANO GUYS. "With this arrangement, we attempted to portray the idea of someone breaking free of melancholy by fondly reminiscing about happier times. The upbeat reggae vibe in the middle section presented an excellent excuse to try out our new melodica (a keyboard that is played by blowing air through a mouthpiece that fits into a hole in the side.)"
"Yesterday" arrives on the heels of The Piano Guys' release of "Avatar (The Theme)," which made its debut last week alongside an out-of-this-world visual filmed at Disney's World of Avatar. Performing the song amongst the floating mountains of Pandora and its bioluminescent rainforest, the new video immerses its viewers in the fantastical world inspired by the James Cameron film and music of composer James Horner – watch here.
Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, THE PIANO GUYS – Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson – unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of five studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively tallied 2 billion-plus global streams, clocked upwards of 1.7 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.
THE PIANO GUYS – YESTERDAY
THE PIANO GUYS – 2019 TOUR DATES
|
DATE
|
CITY, STATE
|
VENUE
|
Tue, August 13
|
Medford, OR
|
Britt Pavilion
|
Wed, August 14
|
Redmond, WA
|
Marymoor Park
|
Thu, August 15
|
Portland, OR
|
Oregon Zoo Amphitheater
|
Fri, August 16
|
Boise, ID
|
Outlaw Field @ the Idaho Botanical Garden
|
Sat, August 17
|
Pocatello, ID
|
Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
|
Tue, August 20
|
Morrison, CO
|
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|
Thu, September 5
|
Lancaster, PA
|
American Music Theatre
|
Fri, September 6
|
Vienna, VA
|
Filene Center @ The Wolf Trap
|
Sat, September 7
|
New York, NY
|
Beacon Theater
|
Tue, September 10
|
New Brunswick, NJ
|
State Theater
|
Wed, September 11
|
Providence, RI
|
PPAC
|
Thu, September 12
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
The Met Philadelphia
|
Fri, September 13
|
Easton, PA
|
State Theatre Center for the Arts
|
Sat, September 14
|
Storrs Mansfield, CT
|
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
|
Thu, November 14
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
Fri, November 15
|
Rockford, IL
|
Coronado Performing Arts Center
|
Tue, November 19
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Fabulous Fox
|
Wed, November 20
|
Kalamazoo, MI
|
Miller Auditorium
|
Thu, November 21
|
Midland, MI
|
Midland Center for the Arts
|
Fri, November 22
|
Waukegan, IL
|
Genesee Theatre
|
Sat, November 23
|
Louisville, KY
|
Louisville Palace Theatre
|
Wed, December 4
|
Cedar City, UT
|
America First Event Center
|
Tue, December 17
|
Salina, KS
|
Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
|
Wed, December 18
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland
|
Fri, December 20
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.
