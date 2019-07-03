The Piano Guys Release New Rendition Of The Beatles' Legendary Hit Yesterday

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the newly released musical fantasy film Yesterday, THE PIANO GUYS have added their own unique spin to film's namesake, taking on The Beatles' iconic track "Yesterday." Available everywhere now, "Yesterday" features the Fab Four's instantly recognizable melody, newly arranged by The Piano Guys into a highly-original, reggae-tinged track that adds new meaning to the song's legacy.

"This poignant, timeless Beatles melody has always been a favorite of ours," say THE PIANO GUYS. "With this arrangement, we attempted to portray the idea of someone breaking free of melancholy by fondly reminiscing about happier times. The upbeat reggae vibe in the middle section presented an excellent excuse to try out our new melodica (a keyboard that is played by blowing air through a mouthpiece that fits into a hole in the side.)"

"Yesterday" arrives on the heels of The Piano Guys' release of "Avatar (The Theme)," which made its debut last week alongside an out-of-this-world visual filmed at Disney's World of Avatar. Performing the song amongst the floating mountains of Pandora and its bioluminescent rainforest, the new video immerses its viewers in the fantastical world inspired by the James Cameron film and music of composer James Horner – watch here.

Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, THE PIANO GUYS – Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson – unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of five studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively tallied 2 billion-plus global streams, clocked upwards of 1.7 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE Tue, August 13 Medford, OR Britt Pavilion Wed, August 14 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park Thu, August 15 Portland, OR Oregon Zoo Amphitheater Fri, August 16 Boise, ID Outlaw Field @ the Idaho Botanical Garden Sat, August 17 Pocatello, ID Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre Tue, August 20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre Thu, September 5 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre Fri, September 6 Vienna, VA Filene Center @ The Wolf Trap Sat, September 7 New York, NY Beacon Theater Tue, September 10 New Brunswick, NJ State Theater Wed, September 11 Providence, RI PPAC Thu, September 12 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia Fri, September 13 Easton, PA State Theatre Center for the Arts Sat, September 14 Storrs Mansfield, CT Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Thu, November 14 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre Fri, November 15 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center Tue, November 19 St. Louis, MO Fabulous Fox Wed, November 20 Kalamazoo, MI Miller Auditorium Thu, November 21 Midland, MI Midland Center for the Arts Fri, November 22 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre Sat, November 23 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre Wed, December 4 Cedar City, UT America First Event Center Tue, December 17 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts Wed, December 18 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland Fri, December 20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

