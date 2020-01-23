The pigment dispersions market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786661/?utm_source=PRN



NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pigment dispersions market size is estimated at USD 42.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 54.3 billion by 2024. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing investments in building & construction. There is increased demand for paints & coatings for infrastructural developments in the emerging countries of the APAC region such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and others. However, stringent safety regulations related to the production of pigments are restraining the growth of the pigment dispersions market. Technological advancements in the manufacturing of pigment dispersions are, however, providing growth opportunities for pigment dispersions manufacturers.



Paints & coatings application to be the largest consumer of pigment dispersions.

The paints & coatings segment is the largest application of pigment dispersions in 2018.The most common use of pigment dispersions is in decorative paints in the building and construction industry and inks in the printing and packaging industry.



They are also used in plastic, laminates, rubber, and glass applications.

APAC is projected to be the largest pigment dispersions market during the forecast period.

The APAC pigment dispersions market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth is mainly driven by high demand in the building & construction industry.



Rising population and growing end-use industries have led to innovation and development, making APAC an important industrial hub, globally. High growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, are expected to lead to the rapid growth of the market in APAC.



This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts worldwide. The primary sources were divided into three categories, namely, company type, designation, and region.

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region - APAC: 30%, Europe: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, and the Middle East & Africa: 10%



The report profiles several leading players of the pigment dispersions market such as Clariant (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), DIC Corporation (Japan), Sudarshan Chemical (India), Chromaflo (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Penn Color (US), Pidilite (India), and Sherwin-Williams (US). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the pigment dispersion market.

Research Coverage:

The report offers insights into the pigment dispersions market in the key regions.It aims at estimating the size of the pigment dispersions market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on pigment type, dispersion type, application, end-use industry, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the pigment dispersions market, along with company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the pigment dispersions market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its various sub segments.This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and help acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the pigment dispersions market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786661/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

