The Pill Turns Sweet 60
May 07, 2020, 13:28 ET
MISSION, Kan., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Celebrating groundbreaking moments from six decades of the birth control pill empowering women to prevent pregnancy on their own terms.
Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com
About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.
SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate
Share this article