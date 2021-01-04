The Pinky Cole Foundation and The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation Team Up to Pay the Georgia Power Shut Off Notices for More Than 100 Atlanta Families

Cole has dedicated her foundation to addressing and meeting the needs of the underserved population in the city that has patronized her popular Slutty Vegan brand since 2018. "Giving back is the core of who we are and what we do. I am excited to team up with The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation and Georgia Power to provide the gift of electricity and gas to those in need. We are looking forward to this continuing partnership," stated Pinky Cole . "This is another way we are collectively using our platforms to pour into the communities in which we serve and my personal way of saying thank you to the communities that support me year-round."

Seeing the need of the Atlanta community, Pinky reached out to her friends at the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation; knowing that the Harvey's had recently moved back to Atlanta, she knew they would be anxious to assist. "With millions of Americans at risk of losing power as massive unpaid bills pile up, it was necessary for us to work with the Pinky Cole Foundation and Georgia Power to pay the turn-off notices for some struggling Georgia Power customers to give some relief. With Mr. and Mrs. Harvey relocating back to Atlanta, Georgia, their goal is to be a blessing and continue to help those in need, especially during these unprecedented times," states Sharon Page, Executive Director of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

"We are excited to partner with The Pinky Cole Foundation and The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation in an effort to identify Georgia Power customers who would benefit from utility assistance. The generous donation enabled us to assist more than 100 Atlanta families with their utility bills. This was a joint effort by Georgia Power Corporate Relations and Energy Assistance teams and supports our commitment to be a citizen wherever we serve," stated Charmaine Ward-Millner and Danny Johnson of Georgia Power.

About Slutty Vegan:

Slutty Vegan was founded in the summer of 2018 by Pinky Cole. Having established roots in Atlanta, they have made it their mission to provide quality vegan meals to communities that would have otherwise never had these options. Igniting a national vegan revolution that's loved by everyone, including the world's most famous celebrities and sports stars such as Snoop Dogg, Usher, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, Will Smith, Colin Kaepernick, Tyler Perry, Martin Lawrence, and Missy Elliott, Slutty Vegan is truly changing the way people think about vegan food. Through their passion, quality, and taste, Slutty Vegan has emerged as the nation's most recognized and loved 100% plant-based burger destination.

About The Pinky Cole Foundation:

Founded in 2019, the Foundation has an overarching mission to lead entrepreneurship and financial literacy-focused education initiatives, specifically targeting teens and young adults (13 – 22 years of age) in the U.S. By applying an intentional equity lens in its program design, the Foundation prioritizes grassroots and hyperlocal approaches to empower young people of color, a segment of our society which too often faces disproportionate challenges and obstacles to success. As a core value, this organization believes that Black economic progress is achieved by creatively leveraging economic opportunities, successful risk-taking, and innovation.

About the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation:

The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation provides youth outreach services that cultivate the next generation of responsible leaders by providing educational enrichment, mentoring, life transformation skills, and global service initiatives. The foundation strives to be the change-agent in fostering excellence in the areas of education, health, and social well-being in urban and diverse communities, ensuring that the needs of the whole child are met.

About Georgia Power:

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service, and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal, and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric, and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day, and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

SOURCE Slutty Vegan

