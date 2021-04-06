The Pioneer Woman Launches New Line Of Jerky Cuts In Partnership With Purina To Celebrate National Pet Day

Ranch-Raised Beef Recipe: With a meaty texture, and real beef as the number one ingredient, the naturally-good flavor is bound to set your pup's tail waggin'.

With a meaty texture, and real beef as the number one ingredient, the naturally-good flavor is bound to set your pup's tail waggin'. Farm-Raised Chicken Recipe: Filled with down-home deliciousness and real chicken, this new treat can make your furry friend's day extra special with a taste of wholesome goodness.

Filled with down-home deliciousness and real chicken, this new treat can make your furry friend's day extra special with a taste of wholesome goodness. Ranch-Raised Lamb Recipe: As satisfying as home cooking, this natural treat made with real lamb will make your dog feel like a much-loved member of the family.

From growing up with basset hounds, to now being a proud mom of seven dogs (including four basset hounds, two yellow-white Labs, and a German shepherd!), Ree's special bond with pups makes her even more excited for her ever-expanding portfolio of dog treats with Purina, inspired by her popular homestyle recipes.

"On the ranch, our pups are truly part of the family and I couldn't imagine life without them," said Drummond. "I want my dogs to experience treats inspired by the great homestyle recipes that the rest of my family enjoys, and I couldn't be more excited to share the new Pioneer Woman Jerky Cuts as another delicious treat option for pet parents nationwide. They have passed the Drummond Dog taste test, and I know your dogs will love them too!"

Like Ree's other dog treats, the Jerky Cuts offer furry friends a taste inspired by the homemade foods their humans love so much. All the varieties in The Pioneer Woman® Dog Treats line are inspired by the homestyle recipes that Ree makes for her own family, and come in a range of flavors.

"We are thrilled for The Pioneer Woman Dog Treats product portfolio with Purina to be expanding," said Jeff Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder at Earthbound, who represents The Pioneer Woman®. "As pet parents continue to seek out nutritious and wholesome options for their dogs, the new line of Jerky Cuts from Ree marks her continued leadership for trusted, high-quality treats."

"Purina is excited to continue its partnership with The Pioneer Woman on our line of dog treats made with simple, high-quality ingredients that deliver a hearty, wholesome taste dogs love," said Erin Roesler, Purina Treats Brand Manager. "At Purina, we strive to provide best-in-class pet nutrition and treats, and no matter which flavor you choose, your dog will get a treat he'll love made with ingredients you can trust."

The Pioneer Woman® Jerky Cuts are currently available online at Meijer.com and Target.com, with growing distribution at additional retailers throughout the United States.

About The Pioneer Woman®

Ree Drummond is the creator of the popular, award-winning "The Pioneer Woman" website, a New York Times best-selling cookbook author, and the host of her own show on Food Network. Since launching her career in 2006, Drummond has grown her brand into a dynamic and successful company, all while being a wife and mother to four kids and a lovable pack of dogs on her ranch outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Shop The Pioneer Woman® dog treats on Purina.com.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 49 million dogs and 66 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

