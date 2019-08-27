The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Again Names WesBanco Bank A Winner Of The Pittsburgh Top Workplaces 2019 Award

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced that the western Pennsylvania market of its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has been awarded a 2019 Top Workplaces honor by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner, Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"WesBanco is extremely pleased to have been voted, for the second consecutive year, as a Top Workplace by our employees," said Mike Mooney, WesBanco Market President for Western Pennsylvania. "For almost 150 years, WesBanco has continuously strived to create a better bank by providing superior customer satisfaction, as demonstrated by our Better Banking Pledge, as well as pathways for employee success. WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. We are very appreciative that our employees continue to recognize us as a top workplace, and would like to thank and congratulate them for their hard work and tireless commitment to our customers and communities. Their integrity, dedication, and passion ensure our success as a premier financial institution for our customers."

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement. Becoming a Top Workplace is not something organizations can buy. It is an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It is a big deal."

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.5 billion (as of June 30, 2019). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2019), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 199 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

