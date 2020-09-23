'The Pizza Experience' Excites Tastebuds and Cures Food Boredom, Announces Grand Opening Celebration - Slicing Up Unique Gourmet Flavor with Fresh Seafood Pizzas

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pizza Experience (https://thepizzaexperienceaz.com/) officially announced its extended grand opening celebration, beginning Sept. 15 and moving through the month of October. Located in Gilbert, behind the Dunkin' Donuts, The Pizza Experience is pure gourmet-pizzeria dining, with unique combinations specifically created by the resident chef. Featuring succulent seafood like scallops, shrimp, anchovies and calamari, The Pizza Experience redefines pizza excellence using fresh-made daily sauces and a signature garlic crust. And with additional chef-made favorites like blackened chicken alfredo, hand-breaded cheddar chunks, fried calamari, garlic bread knots, and hot meatball and Italian subs, The Pizza Experience is far more than just pizza.

The Pizza Experience Pizzas

"Shrimp pizza is one of our specialties, and we've perfected it," said Chef Jason from The Pizza Experience. "We've created multiple varieties to suit any shrimp connoisseur: garlic shrimp; shrimp and pineapple, our Maui Wowie; a seafood combination pizza with scallops, shrimp, and crab; and we even have a pizza with fried calamari. But as fantastic as these toppings are, it's the sauce that really brings it together; whether it's a garlic white sauce, pesto, our house marinara, or the spinach alfredo. We make all of those fresh in-house, and you've just not had anything quite like it. It's always been surprising to me that you don't see seafood pizzas offered more often in pizza restaurants – they're so good. I can't wait for our customers to taste what we've put together. Stop in and try it out."

The Pizza Experience: No More Boring Pizza

Seven Cheeses: Mozzarella, provolone, swiss, buffalo mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, and parmesan.

Mozzarella, provolone, swiss, buffalo mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, and parmesan. Six Sauces: Basil pesto, marinara, white sauce, spinach white sauce, garlic white sauce, and green chile sauce.

Basil pesto, marinara, white sauce, spinach white sauce, garlic white sauce, and green chile sauce. Specialty Pizzas and Calzones: Shrimp and Scallop, Green Chile Chicken, Artisan Three Cheese, Meat Monster, Veggie Supreme, Alfredo, The Godfather, Jackorini, Bacon Cheddar Cheese Burger and more.

And dozens of toppings, including giant pepperoni, sauteed onions and peppers, green chiles, shrimp, scallops, and anchovies; all served on The Pizza Experience's savory garlic crust.

The Pizza Experience: Expansive Menu of Tasty Favorites

In addition to a wide variety of pizza combinations, including customized Build-Your-Own pizzas, The Pizza Experience offers a complete gourmet-pizzeria dining experience. Some of the house menu specialties include:

Appetizers: Calamari, Wings, Meatballs, Fried Zucchini

Calamari, Wings, Meatballs, Fried Zucchini Salads and Soups: Caesar, Italian House Salad, Homemade Minestrone, Green Chile Stew

Caesar, Italian House Salad, Homemade Minestrone, Green Chile Stew Pasta and Subs: Green chile mac and cheese, spaghetti and meatballs.

Green chile mac and cheese, spaghetti and meatballs. Kids' Menu: Mini Cheese Pizza, Spaghetti and Marinara, Mac and Cheese, Chicken Tenders (a kid's favorite, served with fries).

Mini Cheese Pizza, Spaghetti and Marinara, Mac and Cheese, Chicken Tenders (a kid's favorite, served with fries). Desserts: Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie, New York Cheesecake (with maraschino cherries).

The Pizza Experience: Fresh Weekly Specials

And as part of the Grand Opening Celebration, The Pizza Experience is offering multiple weekly specials for new and regular customers alike.

Tuesday: Six free wings with purchase of 14-inch pizza or greater; Kids 10 and under eat free.

Six free wings with purchase of 14-inch pizza or greater; Kids 10 and under eat free. Wednesday: Free mozzarella sticks or cheddar chunks with 14-inch or greater.

Free mozzarella sticks or cheddar chunks with 14-inch or greater. Thursday: Free Italian house salad with 14-inch or greater.

Free Italian house salad with 14-inch or greater. Sunday: Free pasta dish with 18-inch or greater.

Free pasta dish with 18-inch or greater. Everyday: All-you-can-eat soup, salad and garlic bread knots (dine-in only); add a two-topping slice for a small up-charge.

For the latest deals, evolving menu changes, in-house specials, monthly pizza giveaways, or catering options, go online. Or follow The Pizza Experience on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

