The Plant-Based SkinnyPillow Set To Challenge The Sleep Market To Go Natural

They are passionate about promoting healthier sleeping practices and are actively pursuing business partnerships that will bring healthy and natural sleep to Americans across the nation. With their next physical performance to the public coming in the Plant-based World Expo in New York on the 7th and 8th of July.

The company has just recently completed their first Kickstarter campaign, attracting interest from influential people excited to add sleep in their plans for living a natural lifestyle in the form of:

Healthcare professionals

Fitness gurus

Media

New self-conscious customers.

Clearing their $30,000 campaign goal in just 15 days with more than $40,000 collected, hundreds of early adopters have already submerged in the natural sleep experience. SkinnyPillow is plant-based and handmade in the US from heavenly soft kapok cotton with no synthetics, chemicals, or animal parts. Just 100% natural materials in a breathable organic cover. SkinnyPillow takes great pride in making their pillows right here in the US–contributing to the local economy.

The pillow manufacturer also offers health and fitness tips from industry experts and promotes a balanced, wholesome lifestyle through its website and social media channels. Their focus on the Trinity of Health (Fitness, Diet, Sleep), extols their values as a customer-first company.

SkinnyPillow is poised to revolutionize the sleep market through natural sleep after their breakthrough Kickstarter campaign. Learn about their Kickstarter project and follow them on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest) @skinnypillow.us. Visit www.skinnypillow.com for more information.

SOURCE SkinnyPillow

Related Links

http://www.skinnypillow.com

