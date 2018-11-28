LONDON, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

90 pages, November 2018



About this market

The high impact resistance, chemical resistance, and temperature tolerance of PET makes it the most popular type of plastic used for packaging. PET is also more environment friendly as it can be recycled easily for virtually infinite times. Also, rPET packaging material manufacturing leaves a smaller carbon footprint than paper pulp packaging manufacturing. These benefits of PET or rPET packaging is driving the demand of plastic-based packaging from egg producers. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the plastic-based egg packaging market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2022.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628444



Market Overview

Popularity of organic and cage-free eggs

Although foam cartons and molded paper pulp cartons are preferred for egg packaging, the growing popularity of organic and cage-free eggs will drive the demand for clear PET-based packaging in the coming years. PET packaging is the preferred choice for packaging organic eggs. The demand for clear PET-based egg cartons for packaging cage-free eggs is also growing with more than 200 companies in the US having pledged to go cage-free in the next 5-10 years.



Popularity of paper pulp packaging

The manufacturing cost of paper pulp cartons is less than the cost of manufacturing PET. Paper pulp packaging is also eco-friendlier than PET packaging. With growing awareness among consumers regarding plastic waste, paper pulp packaging is gaining popularity among egg producers. The global molded pulp packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. This growing popularity of paper pulp packaging will hamper the growth of the plastic-based egg packaging market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the plastic-based egg packaging market during 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including CKF, and Dispak the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing popularity of cage-free and organic eggs, will provide considerable growth opportunities to plastic-based egg packaging companies. CKF, Dispak, Ovotherm International Handels, Pactiv, and Tekni-Plex are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628444



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

