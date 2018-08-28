The PlayChip Ecosystem Hits One Million Global Users as Online Gamers Seek to Embrace Cryptocurrency

The world's first true universal gaming token will be used by over one million sports betting and gaming enthusiasts on seven platforms in the PlayChip Ecosystem.

SYDNEY, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayChip, the Universal Gaming Token, is cementing its status as one of the most promising token sales of 2018. The PlayChip Foundation, whose token is in pre-sale until October 31, today announced that its combined user count has hit 1 million, a milestone they had initially forecasted surpassing in December.

The PlayChip Ecosystem's one million users are located across over 70 countries, with particularly high traction in India, Australia, United Kingdom, and USA. When the blockchain-enabled platform goes live on December 19, each of these users will be able to easily participate in seven different online gaming platforms that include sports betting, casino games, eSports and Daily Fantasy Sports.

The success of the PlayChip is indicative of a new trend of reverse ICOs in the cryptocurrency market. Reverse-ICOs refers to existing businesses who tokenize the economy of their user base, unlike traditional token offerings that generally lack a working product and users. Following the success of the Telegram ICO, the PlayChip represents one of the first in this new wave of reverse token offerings.

"PlayChip is truly a unique token offering because while others write white papers about potential audiences and hypothetical use cases, PlayChip is well positioned with a very active global audience on multiple platforms that are already part of the PlayChip family," Luke Lombe, Head of Blockchain with PlayChip said.

"The team at PlayChip are thrilled about hitting the million-user mark earlier than expected, and we look forward to continued strong growth. We are in the middle of our pre-sale and very much focussed on delivering a quality product that surpasses the expectations of our loyal following."

The seven gaming platforms in the PlayChip ecosystem include PlayUp, DraftStars, Betting.Club, ClassicBet, TopBetta, MadBookie, and 123Bet. All players will be able to seamlessly move between platforms via the integrated PlayWallet and instantly cash out via the PlayXchange. In FY2018, these platforms are on track to exceed a turnover of US$430 million.

For more information, please visit: https://www.playchip.global/ or read the PlayChip Whitepaper: https://www.playchip.global/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/PlayChip-Technical-Whitepaper.pdf

About PlayChip

PlayChip is the Universal Gaming Token for sports betting, gaming, fantasy sports, and eSports, at the centre of an incentivised, blockchain-enabled sports community and gaming ecosystem. The PlayChip Ecosystem consists of seven independent partner platforms with more than a million users across over 70 countries. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms, making it the gaming token of choice around the globe.

Media contact:

Justin Roberti



+1 610 203 2631



justn.r@webprofits.com.au

SOURCE PlayChip

Related Links

www.playchip.global

