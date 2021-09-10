The Players' Tribune, 90min And DAZN Launch First-to-Market "Rapid Fire Roundup" Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Competition

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Players' Tribune, in partnership with football publication 90min and sports streaming platform DAZN have teamed up to add some fun to football fans' UEFA Champions League season, with the introduction of a new, first-to-market "Rapid Fire Roundup" show.

"Rapid Fire Roundup" is a weekly show where an athlete will preview, predict and "round up" the latest UEFA Champions League action in a short, 60-90 second video. Rather than diving deep into a single game or topic, the athlete will cover the gamut of talking points by answering rapid fire questions.

Alphonso Davies, starting left back for Bayern Munich and a superstar in Canadian football, will weigh in on the first episodes, entitled "Phonzy's Picks," that will feature insights on the upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign and its marquee matches. Davies will bring his dynamic, energetic personality as he shares his honest opinions and hottest takes in these social-forward videos.

"I've been a long-time fan of the UEFA Champions League – being able to play in it again this year, knowing I have fans back home supporting me, and representing Canada is a dream come true," said Davies. "I'm excited to partner with The Players' Tribune, 90min and DAZN to bring you my behind-the-scenes picks for the upcoming season. Stay tuned!"

John Riley, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships at Minute Media noted, "Our mission at The Players' Tribune is to provide a platform for athletes to directly connect with fans and tell their unique stories. This new partnership with DAZN will allow us to continue that mission by exploring a new and innovative form of athlete content as the consumer landscape continues to evolve and adapt. We are excited to continue to work with new partners like DAZN and others on a global scale."

Designed to engage the young, casual football fan, "Rapid Fire Roundup" is creating a welcoming environment in the global game with engaging content from one of their favorite players.

"With the competition back in full swing, we're thrilled to team up with The Players' Tribune and 90min to bring soccer fans even more snackable content this season - including unique insights and predictions from global star and local favorite Alphonso Davies," said Norm Lem, SVP, DAZN Canada. "We hope fans enjoy it and look forward to welcoming them to DAZN before and after the show to exclusively watch all the UEFA Champions League action, both live and on demand."

You can find the first episode of "Rapid Fire Roundup" on The Players' Tribune and 90min channels as well as custom editorial content from the UEFA Champions League on DAZN. The opportunity was brokered by Ideon Media, the exclusive representation partner of Minute Media in Canada.

ABOUT THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE

The Players' Tribune is a digital sports content brand that developed the blueprint for athlete-driven storytelling. Developed by athletes for athletes, The Players' Tribune brings together the athlete voice with the power of trusted and authentic narratives. By giving athletes premium tools and resources to create truly personal content and tell their stories, The Players' Tribune is reimagining the world of sports and culture globally, through the player's point of view. Athletes, coaches, and creatives have contributed to The Players' Tribune through impactful video, audio and written content, inspiring millions through sharing their truth. Founded by Derek Jeter in 2014, and acquired by Minute Media in 2019, The Players' Tribune provides creative partnership and a curated experience built on trust and representing the athlete point of view above all else. For more information visit www.theplayerstribune.com, or interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT 90MIN

90min, the world's largest football community, represents the most authentic voices in football and transforms discussion and dialogue into best-in-class content and experiences for passionate fans. 90min, which is owned and operated by Minute Media, makes the beautiful game accessible to all on a global and local level across 11 different languages.

ABOUT DAZN GROUP

Globally, DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service that is leading the charge to provide access to sports anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN launched in Canada in July 2017 with a host of sporting rights and is available in more than 200 countries and territories. DAZN remains the only place for Canadians to catch every single live NFL game, and where fans can tune in to watch NFL RedZone. DAZN is also the exclusive home of Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Europa League and offers MLS Live, MLB Network, boxing, rugby, and much more live and on-demand. After a one-month free trial for new subscribers, unlimited access to the entire DAZN platform in Canada is just $20 per month or $150 per year.

SOURCE The Players' Tribune

Related Links

http://www.theplayerstribune.com

