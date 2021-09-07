The Pleasure Chest to Donate 15% of Vibrator Sales to Gay For Good, A Non-Profit Committed to Volunteerism, from Sept. 15 - 30, to Commemorate the Famed Adult Retail Store's 50th Anniversary
The Guaranteed Minimum $25k Donation will Support Philanthropy in The Communities Where the Adult Boutique Has Locations, New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago
Sep 07, 2021, 05:48 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned adult novelty boutique, The Pleasure Chest, will commemorate their milestone 50th anniversary by donating 15% of the total vibrator sales from their five store-front locations and thriving e-commerce store from September 15 through September 30, to Gay For Good, a national LGBTQ+ non-profit with sub chapters in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, where The Pleasure Chest has locations. Gay For Good promotes volunteerism while supporting a variety of fellow non-profit charities that aid important causes including hunger, homelessness, seniors, first responders, schools, HIV, animals, the environment and more.
"We wanted to celebrate The Pleasure Chest's incredible 50-year anniversary in the most meaningful and impactful way possible," said Brian Robinson, owner of The Pleasure Chest. "Gay For Good supports philanthropy and promotes diversity which aligns with our mission of empowerment, education and our commitment to the community. It was important for us to give back in a big way directly to the communities that we call home."
"Through the work of Gay For Good and the very generous donation commitment from our partner, The Pleasure Chest, we will make a powerful impact in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, creating inclusive volunteer events that help the people and causes that need it the most," said Anne Friedman, Executive Director for Gay For Good.
The Pleasure Chest offers a wide variety of vibrators with options including couples, discreet and luxury. Their website features a simple and to-the-point video that shares details on best sellers to assist shoppers with their purchase.
About The Pleasure Chest
The Pleasure Chest is a famed adult novelty boutique which pioneers a positive sex-culture and offers a variety of unique specialty toys and retail items, plus educational workshops, with locations in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago, in addition to their online retail store. Since 1971, The Pleasure Chest has been committed to providing guests with a specialized judgement-free shopping experience while empowering customers to have the best sex of their life.
