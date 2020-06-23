The Plexus Groupe Announces Southeastern Expansion

DEER PARK, Ill., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plexus Groupe, a rapidly growing, privately held broker, announces its acquisition of Community Insurance Group (CIG) of Brandon, Florida. This is the first entrance into the Florida market for Plexus which has locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City. The transaction was completed June 22, 2020.

Community Insurance Group was founded in 2004 by Bill Puckett who grew the business by specializing in insurance for Homeowners Associations throughout the state of Florida. All CIG associates have accepted positions at Plexus.

Bill Puckett, President of CIG, commented, "After growing Community from scratch in 2004, I decided the time was right to find a partner that could help our team grow to the next level. After looking at many buyers, I was drawn to Plexus' commitment to remaining private, while providing the tools to grow. I'm excited for our associates to become part of The Plexus Groupe organization."

Plexus Founder and CEO Walter R. Fawcett, III said, "As Plexus begins our expansion through M&A, I'm thrilled to enter the Florida market with a firm like Community that has such an excellent reputation. We welcome Bill and his team to the Plexus family."

The Plexus Groupe LLC, founded by Walter R. Fawcett, III in 1990, offers innovative solutions in employee benefits, property & casualty insurance, corporate retirement plans, personal lines insurance, benefits technology services, and mergers & acquisitions. Additionally, the Plexus Global Network gives clients access to insurance placement in 130 countries around the world. Plexus is headquartered in Deer Park, Ill., with locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City.

If you are interested in learning more about a partnership with The Plexus Groupe, please contact Bob Hilb at [email protected]. Visit our website: www.plexusgroupe.com.

