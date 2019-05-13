NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for automation in material handling across industries, growing medical automation for reproducibility and accuracy, emerging e-commerce industry, and enhanced productivity enabled by improved supply chain processes act as major driving factors for the pneumatic tube system market







The pneumatic tube system market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from USD 1.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.9%. This growth can be attributed to demand for automation in material handling across industries, growing medical automation for reproducibility and accuracy, emerging e-commerce industry, and enhanced productivity enabled by improved supply chain processes. However, high installation and switching cost restrict the growth of the pneumatic tube system market.



Multiline is expected to hold the largest share of the overall pneumatic tube system market, by system configuration, during the forecast period

Multiline system is expected to hold the largest share of the pneumatic tube system market, by system configuration, in 2019.Multiline systems were initially used especially for hospitals owning to the high requirement of specimen to be present at the right time and at the right department.



The market for multiline system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Multiline systems were especially designed for hospitals, but in recent times, these systems have become attractive to other end users as they cater to most requirements.



Medical and healthcare end user segment is expected to hold largest share of the overall pneumatic tube system market, during the forecast period

Medical and healthcare is expected to account for the largest share of the pneumatic tube system market, by end user, in 2019.Though pneumatic tube system initially was developed for limited applications of sending letters, it's been around for nearly a century now.



The sophistication and capabilities provided by pneumatic tube systems have improved dramatically in the last decade. This in turn has increased the adoption of pneumatic tube system in medical and healthcare end user segment.



Americas to be largest shareholder in 2019, whereas APAC is expected to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The Americas is expected to account for a major share of the overall pneumatic tube system market in 2019.The Americas is the largest market for pneumatic tube systems due to hospitals, banks, government buildings, casinos, toll plazas, and other fields adopting these systems.



Moreover, the growing emphasis of department connectivity, less time processing between courier sending and receiving boosted the demand for pneumatic tube systems in general.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional segment is mainly attributed to the regions' fast-growing e-commerce industry, the booming manufacturing sector, and numerous planned installations of pneumatic tube systems, rising number of clinical research activities, and growing government expenditure on medical and healthcare facilities.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives - 75% and Directors - 25%

• By Region: Americas - 10%, Europe - 20%, APAC - 40%, and RoW - 30%



Players in the pneumatic tube system market include Aerocom Systems (Germany), Swisslog Holding (Switzerland), Pevco (US), Kelly Systems (US), Quirepace (UK), Eagle Pneumatic (US), Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie (Netherlands), Siebtechnik (Germany), Hamilton Security (US), Airlink International (US), Hanazeder Electronic (Austria), Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems (US), Hanter Ingenjörsteknik (Sweden), Oppent (Italy), S&S Engineering (Japan), Air-Log (Germany), Thalmayr (Austria), Zip Pneumatics (US), Lamson Group (US), and Sumetzberger (US)

Factors such as thriving recycling and waste treatment worldwide and technological innovation with improved capabilities are expected to generate opportunities for the pneumatic tube system market players.



Research Coverage

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on system type, system configuration, function, end user, and geography have been conducted to offer an overall view of the pneumatic tube system market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the pneumatic tube system market have been detailed in the report.

• Opportunities in the market have been defined for stakeholders, along with the details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

• Strategic profiling of key players in the pneumatic tube system market has been done, players have been ranked, and core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed.

• The study also covers the competitive leadership mapping for 25 players in the pneumatic tube system market.



Reasons to Buy This Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in the pneumatic tube system market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the pneumatic tube system market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimations for segments across regions.

2. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities governing market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, and growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions.



