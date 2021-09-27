The Points Guy Launches New Mobile App to Empower Smarter Spending and Better Travel

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Points Guy (TPG), the leading travel and lifestyle media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending, today announced the launch of The Points Guy App, which will help consumers save money and time and ultimately travel better. The revolutionary travel app will help users learn about points, miles, and loyalty programs, while maximizing their earning potential, and discovering how to efficiently burn those earned points and miles to see the world.

The first-of-its-kind app will serve as a one-stop shop where users can track all of their airline, hotel and credit card loyalty points and miles in one place and create a personalized plan to book their dream vacation in a style that best suits their travel goals and lifestyle. The platform will provide users with a curated news feed of travel, credit card and aviation news for a deeper understanding of the vast range of loyalty programs. It will also allow travelers to efficiently monitor their spending habits, track progress towards personalized goals and make recommendations to maximize earning potential. Through the app's personalized guidance and comprehensive booking instructions, users will be able to effectively use their earned miles to see the world.

"We have spent the last 10 years helping people see the world. We're thrilled to unveil this app, which has been years in the making, to help travelers better utilize their points and miles to make their travel dreams a reality," said Brian Kelly, Founder and CEO of The Points Guy. "This app is groundbreaking in that it gives travelers an end-to-end way to explore and master award travel. I've seen hardcore earners track loyalty program rules in Excel sheets and Post-it Notes, so we're excited for the app to make the chaos systematic and hopefully entice more casual earners to participate in tracking."

The Points Guy App features four key sections. The Home screen features an integrated feed where users can search, share and save stories from ThePointsGuy.com and personalize their feed based on their preferences. The Cards tab analyzes users' credit card spending by category, offers insight on points earned and missed, tracks credit card sign-up bonus progress, and showcases valuable card benefits. The Points tab shows users their hotel, airline and credit card points and miles balances all in one place, as well as any status tiers and point expiration dates. The Explorer tab provides an award travel search function and a tool that breaks down whether to use cash or points when booking a flight.

The Points Guy was founded in 2010 to help travelers maximize travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through thorough reporting and in depth analysis, the platform has helped readers travel and see the world. With the introduction of The Points Guy App, travelers on the go can now book smarter and save money and time.

The Points Guy App is available for U.S. iOS download in the App Store .

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel and lifestyle media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder and CEO Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3 million followers across social media platforms.

