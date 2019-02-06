The Points Mom Announces the Rewards Manager Program!

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's because The Points Mom has started the Rewards Manager Program! Cindy Greenstein is The Points Mom. www.ThePointsMom.com Cindy is a mom with three kids. She is a former lawyer & CPA but her focus now is on her family and travelling for free – using credit card points. Cindy's free vacations have ranged from local trips to places like Hershey Park, NYC and Boston to more adventurous destinations like London, Costa Rica, Israel, Hawaii, British Columbia and Paris/Amsterdam. Her savings range from $250 - $26,000! See some of Mom's biggest savings https://www.thepointsmom.com/12258-2/. Cindy's friends are so impressed about how much they travel, for free, and constantly ask for advice. But many people find the process overwhelming. Having many credit cards, knowing which credit cards to use and when, finding good sign up bonuses, being aware of minimum spend thresholds and when they expire, and paying off bills, etc. is all very daunting. The Points Mom will do it or you!

With the Rewards Manager Program https://www.thepointsmom.com/rewards-manager-services-offered/, The Points Mom can walk you through it. The Points Mom can help you travel with your family for free using points and miles. The Points Mom can point you towards free family travel! A consultation includes:

Inventory your current cards and determine if you are using them to maximize rewards

Recommend additional or alternative cards

Discuss which rewards programs your family members should join and determine if rewards pooling is available

Provide a brief tutorial that will assist you in understanding how to use your rewards to book free travel.

Review the benefits of your current cards including free nights, elite status, statement credits

Discuss a plan that will allow you to take advantage of those benefits

Amy Bialek said, "I highly recommend The Points Mom for her amazing service! Cindy came to my house and went through all of our credit cards and points. She organized us, told us which cards to get, use or downgrade, and saved us so much money! Cindy labels a card so we know which card to use in every circumstance, enabling us to get the most points every time we use our credit cards. She sends reminders about when to use free nights and other perks before they expire and follows up with a written summary so we can refer to it at any time. I am now completely organized and knowledgeable about how to use my credit cards to get the most points. Planning my next family vacation now!"

For additional inquiries, please contact Cindy@ThePointsMom.com

SOURCE The Points Mom

Related Links

https://www.thepointsmom.com

