The Police Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings

Re-mastered and cut onto 180-gram heavyweight vinyl at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell, the world's leading exponent of half-speed mastering, this limited-edition set celebrates the 40th anniversary of the multi-million selling band's first album, Outlandos d'Amour . It also contains a special 24 page, 12"x12" photo book featuring rare and unseen images from the band's personal archives housed in deluxe packaging of a hardcover box with lift-off lid.

The Police's studio albums include - Outlandos d'Amour (1978), Reggatta de Blanc (1979), Zenyatta Mondatta (1980), Ghost in the Machine (1981) and Synchronicity (1983).

Formed in 1977, The Police are comprised of Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. During their existence their contribution to the lexicon of rock was immense. The originality of their music fused elements from both punk and reggae to form a brilliant new style that can only be described as Music of the Police. They exist within their own genre. Having sold in excess of 50 million albums worldwide, The Police had phenomenal chart success and earned a multitude of accolades both public and critical, but they never allowed such peripherals to overshadow their commitment to the music itself. This collection features 14 U.K. and 18 U.S. Top 20 singles, including five U.K. and four U.S. single number ones, and four U.K. number one albums and a number one U.S. album.

Tracklistings:

Outlandos d'Amour (1978)

Side One:

Next to You

So Lonely

Roxanne

Hole in My Life

Peanuts

Side Two:

Can't Stand Losing You

Truth Hits Everybody

Born in the '50s

Be My Girl – Sally

Masoko Tanga

Reggatta de Blanc (1979)

Side One:

Message in a Bottle

Reggatta de Blanc

It's Alright for You

Bring on the Night

Deathwish

Side Two:

Walking on the Moon

On Any Other Day

The Bed's Too Big Without You

Contact

Does Everyone Stare

No Time This Time

Zenyatta Mondatta (1980)

Side One:

Don't Stand So Close to Me

Driven to Tears

When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What's Still Around

Canary in a Coalmine

Voices Inside My Head

Bombs Away

Side Two:

De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

Behind My Camel

Man in a Suitcase

Shadows in the Rain

The Other Way of Stopping

Ghost in the Machine (1981)

Side One:

Spirits in the Material World

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Invisible Sun

Hungry for You (J'aurais toujours faim de toi)

Demolition Man

Side Two:

Too Much Information

Rehumanize Yourself

One World (Not Three)

Ωmegaman

Synchronicity (1983)

Side One:

Synchronicity I

Walking in Your Footsteps

O My God

Mother

Miss Gradenko

Synchronicity II

Side Two:

Every Breath You Take

King of Pain

Wrapped Around Your Finger

Tea in the Sahara

Bonus Disc: Flexible Strategies (2018)

Side One:

Dead End Job (1978)

Landlord (1979)

Visions Of The Night (1979)

Friends (1980)

A Sermon (1980)

Shambelle (1981)

Side Two:

Flexible Strategies (1981)

Low Life (1981)

Murder By Numbers (1983)

Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (1983)

Someone To Talk To (1983)

Once Upon A Daydream (1983)

