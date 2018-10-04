The Police Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings
HALF-SPEED MASTERED SIX VINYL LP BOX SET CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF OUTLANDOS D'AMOUR
RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 16, 2018
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings (Polydor/UMG) is a six vinyl LP box set which brings together The Police's entire recorded studio albums, as well as a 12-track sixth disc entitled Flexible Strategies which contains exclusive bonus material of non-album recordings and B-sides.
Re-mastered and cut onto 180-gram heavyweight vinyl at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell, the world's leading exponent of half-speed mastering, this limited-edition set celebrates the 40th anniversary of the multi-million selling band's first album, Outlandos d'Amour. It also contains a special 24 page, 12"x12" photo book featuring rare and unseen images from the band's personal archives housed in deluxe packaging of a hardcover box with lift-off lid.
The Police's studio albums include - Outlandos d'Amour (1978), Reggatta de Blanc (1979), Zenyatta Mondatta (1980), Ghost in the Machine (1981) and Synchronicity (1983).
Formed in 1977, The Police are comprised of Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. During their existence their contribution to the lexicon of rock was immense. The originality of their music fused elements from both punk and reggae to form a brilliant new style that can only be described as Music of the Police. They exist within their own genre. Having sold in excess of 50 million albums worldwide, The Police had phenomenal chart success and earned a multitude of accolades both public and critical, but they never allowed such peripherals to overshadow their commitment to the music itself. This collection features 14 U.K. and 18 U.S. Top 20 singles, including five U.K. and four U.S. single number ones, and four U.K. number one albums and a number one U.S. album.
Tracklistings:
Outlandos d'Amour (1978)
Side One:
Next to You
So Lonely
Roxanne
Hole in My Life
Peanuts
Side Two:
Can't Stand Losing You
Truth Hits Everybody
Born in the '50s
Be My Girl – Sally
Masoko Tanga
Reggatta de Blanc (1979)
Side One:
Message in a Bottle
Reggatta de Blanc
It's Alright for You
Bring on the Night
Deathwish
Side Two:
Walking on the Moon
On Any Other Day
The Bed's Too Big Without You
Contact
Does Everyone Stare
No Time This Time
Zenyatta Mondatta (1980)
Side One:
Don't Stand So Close to Me
Driven to Tears
When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What's Still Around
Canary in a Coalmine
Voices Inside My Head
Bombs Away
Side Two:
De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
Behind My Camel
Man in a Suitcase
Shadows in the Rain
The Other Way of Stopping
Ghost in the Machine (1981)
Side One:
Spirits in the Material World
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Invisible Sun
Hungry for You (J'aurais toujours faim de toi)
Demolition Man
Side Two:
Too Much Information
Rehumanize Yourself
One World (Not Three)
Ωmegaman
Synchronicity (1983)
Side One:
Synchronicity I
Walking in Your Footsteps
O My God
Mother
Miss Gradenko
Synchronicity II
Side Two:
Every Breath You Take
King of Pain
Wrapped Around Your Finger
Tea in the Sahara
Bonus Disc: Flexible Strategies (2018)
Side One:
Dead End Job (1978)
Landlord (1979)
Visions Of The Night (1979)
Friends (1980)
A Sermon (1980)
Shambelle (1981)
Side Two:
Flexible Strategies (1981)
Low Life (1981)
Murder By Numbers (1983)
Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (1983)
Someone To Talk To (1983)
Once Upon A Daydream (1983)
SOURCE Polydor/UMG
