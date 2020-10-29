NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyimide films and tapes market is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025. Increased demand from the electronics industry, the growing automotive industry, and superior thermal & mechanical properties of polyimide films in comparison to other polymers are key factors driving the growth of this market. The high cost of polyimide films and tapes acts as a key restraint to market growth.



Flexible printed circuits are the largest application segment of the polyimide films and tapes market

By application, the flexible printed circuits segment accounted for the largest share of the polyimide films market in 2019. This large share is mainly attributed to the excellent properties of polyimide films that make them a preferred material in various end-use industries, such as electronics and automotive.



Electronics is the largest end-use industry segment of the polyimide films and tapes market

By end-use industry, the electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the polyimide films and tapes market in 2019.Polyimide films have good mechanical and electrical properties in comparison to other thermoplastic films and are, hence, widely used in several applications in the electronics industry.



For instance, polyimide films are used as a base material for ?exible printed wiring assembly, due to their excellent mechanical and thermal stability and low dielectric constant.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the polyimide films market during the forecast period

By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the polyimide films market during the forecast period.The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to rising disposable incomes and growing demand for consumer electronics products.



The Asia Pacific market is also expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 owing to the high demand for polyimide films and tapes from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35% and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level – 25%, D Level – 25%, and Others – 50%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 25%, North America – 22%, Middle East & Africa- 8%, and South America – 5%



Furthermore, as part of a qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by varied market players, such as E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), PI Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Ube Industries (Japan), Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan), Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), and FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the polyimide films market on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region.It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.



It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, and joint ventures; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities in the market.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the polyimide films and tapes market and its subsegments.This report will also help stakeholders better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



