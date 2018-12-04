LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 107 pages, November 2018



About this market

Swimming being made mandatory for children is expected to help the portable and inflatable swimming pool market grow. Swimming on a frequent basis can help maintain a good physical and metal health. It helps to burn calories, slows down aging, and builds muscle strength and endurance. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the portable and inflatable swimming pool market will register a CAGR of close to 13% by 2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5638947





Market Overview

Increasing consumer preference for convenience, flexibility, and portability

Dense population concentration in urban cities have pushed up real estate prices over last decade, which has led to a substantial reduction in the availability of space to construct homes. This has compelled consumer to look for novel solutions, including the use of portable and inflatable swimming pools that are compact.

Susceptibility to water leaks

Portable and inflatable swimming pools are suitable for outdoor leisure activities; however, they are prone to puncture and air leaks. They are made of PVC, which although waterproof, can get easily punctured.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the portable and inflatable swimming pool market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Blue Wave Products and JILONG, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the swimming being made mandatory for children and increasing consumer preference for convenience, flexibility, and portability, will provide considerable growth opportunities to portable and inflatable swimming pool manufactures. Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp., Blue Wave Products, JILONG, Summer Escapes Swimming Pools, and Intex Recreation Corp are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. The portable and inflatable swimming pool companies are focused on the online distribution channel and actively involving in e-commerce activities to enhance their visibility and sales revenue. The portable and inflatable swimming pool manufacturers are competing for their share of the global portable and inflatable swimming pool market.'



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5638947



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

