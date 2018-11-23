The Power Couple, Doug and Lauren Ridloff, a Model of Silent Resilience and Loud Success: SignTalk Foundation, Proud Sponsors of the Arts

Lauren has made the leap from teacher to Tony nominee to an ongoing role on The Walking Dead. Her presence has resonated with both the Deaf and hearing communities. Director of Professional Relations at SignTalk Florida, Debra Intravaia, expressed her admiration for Lauren's performance on the show as well as her guest appearance on the Talking Dead, the after-show for "The Walking Dead, " that serves as a platform for fans to further dissect the enormously popular show, which followed last week's airing. "Having been a huge fan of The Walking Dead for years I have been watching Lauren Ridloff on the show the past couple of episodes. Love her!.... She looked great!" Deaf viewers exuberantly tweeted and texted to express their gratification in "seeing themselves" on the show.

We are very pleased that Doug Ridloff has joined the panel of advisors of SignTalk Foundation's newest initiative, aimed at enhancing communication in the signing community, scheduled to launch in 2019. Doug has been touring internationally, promoting "ASL (American Sign Language) Slam" with illustrious performances around Europe and Australia. He also had the honor of presenting a TEDx event in Vienna. The project was sponsored by the SignTalk Foundation, a non-profit public charity, with dual missions to advocate for the Deaf and signing community and support individuals and projects that advance ASL as a mainstream language.

SignTalk Foundation wishes the Ridloffs and the extended SignTalk family a joyous and healthy holiday season.

