The Power of Student Teams Awarded IPPY 2020 Bronze Medal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Sciences International (LSI) announced that one of its bestselling titles, The Power of Student Teams: Achieving Social, Emotional, and Cognitive Learning in Every Classroom Through Academic Teaming won a bronze medal from the Independent Publisher Book Awards in the Education Commentary/Theory category.

The "IPPY" Awards are conducted each year to honor the best independently published books, particularly those described as "progressive, thought-provoking books, the kind that can touch lives, advance careers, and stretch our imaginations." In 2020, the awards drew nearly 5,000 entries.

"I'm truly honored to receive this recognition," says co-author Michael D. Toth. "Thank you to our school and district partners who shared their experiences with academic teaming. I hope we can continue reaching the students who need it the most with this empowering new way of teaching and learning."

The Power of Student Teams presents a daily instructional process that integrates social-emotional learning into rigorous academics. Students work in teams, collaborate, and peer coach using tools and structures that take them beyond traditional group work and give them agency over their own learning.

The book includes scientific research on what makes student teams effective and evidence that academic teaming has increased student achievement, including a groundbreaking 10,000-student research study on a large urban district where achievement gaps closed for African-American students, English Language Learners, and students with special needs.

"When students have an active role in their learning, they develop more intrinsic motivation and learn more deeply. The neuroscience research supports that idea," says co-author Dr. David Sousa. "With the school year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, students will need the skills to drive their own learning now more than ever. Teaming gives them the chance to build those skills."

The Power of Student Teams is available for purchase here and can include a live virtual book study.

