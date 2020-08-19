NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The precision planting market is estimated to be worth USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The market has a promising growth potential owing to several driving factors such as government initiatives for promoting use of precision planting techniques and increasing focus on farm efficiency and crop productivity due to the rising global population. The high demand for agricultural products due to population growth; increased adoption of VRT, remote sensing technology, and guidance technologies by farmers worldwide; and strong government support promoting the use of precision planting techniques are the major factors fueling the growth of the precision planting market.

The precision planting market is currently in the introductory growth phase and is expected to witness robust growth in the future owing to the increasing role of technology in precision planting systems.The advent of IoT and AI-based solution have proved beneficial for the precision planting market and could provide the further growth to the market.



The impact of COVID-19 on the precision planting market is likely to be there for a short term, and by early 2021 the market is expected to witness robust recovery with higher demand for installation of IoT devices in agricultural farms across the world to make optimum use of resources with reduced labor requirements in the fields.



The precision planting services market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025. The increasing demand for managed services is the major reason behind the high growth of this segment. The growing demand for connectivity services to ensure proper connectivity between the hardware devices and the end-user interface is another factor propelling the growth of the services market. While the market for precision planting is still in its early growth phase, the growing awareness of its benefits, coupled with the demographic shift to younger, more tech-savvy farmers, is expected to drive the growth of the precision planting market.



The market for drones followed by high speed precision planters estimated to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

Drones are expected to witness robust growth for plantation in forestry to overcome the issue of climate change. Drones can plant 60 to 100 times faster than manual methods, which is one of the prominent reasons for the highest growth rate of this segment.

High-speed precision planting systems are expected to grow at substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to their widespread adoption for row crops such as soybean, corn, and cotton. High-speed precision planters are available in different row sizes, ranging from portable 2-row planters to 48-row planters, which are suitable for all types of farms, and hence, have a higher adoption rate. Integration of technologies such as guidance systems, smart metering systems, variable rate seeding systems, and sophisticated sensors in planters have made them a preferred choice among the owners of large farms



Precision planting market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025

The precision planting market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.In APAC, the market is currently growing at a significant pace in India, Australia, China, and Japan.



These countries contribute a considerable market share in this region.In APAC, Australia has witnessed substantial adoption of precision planters due to the presence of a large number of farms sized above 1,000 ha.



The average farm size is Australia is ~4,000 ha, which provides an ideal environment for investing in high-speed precision planting systems due to better returns on investment and economies of scale.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 –25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 57%, Directors – 29%, and Others – 14%

• By Region: Americas– 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 10%



Research Coverage

The report segments the precision planting market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW), offering (hardware, software, and services), system type (high-speed precision planting systems, precision air seeder, and drones), drive type ()electric drive, and hydraulic drive), farm size (below 400 ha, and above 400 ha) and application (row crop, cereals, oilseeds & pulses, and forestry)

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the precision planting market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying This Report

• This report includes the market statistics pertaining to component, system type, application, and region.

• An in-depth value chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the precision planting market.

• Major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been detailed in this report.

• Illustrative segmentation, analyses, and forecasts for the market based on offering, system type, drive type, farm size, application and region have been conducted to provide an overall view of the precision planting market.

• The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.



