LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market

Premium lagers are increasingly preferred by consumers because of their authenticity, taste, brand story, visual identity, and experience. The premium lager many vendors has gained high popularity among consumers because of its authentic taste. The adoption of the keg packaging and dispense format, especially by small producers, has been an important factor behind the increasing customer interest in the premium craft lager category. The premiumization of products within the lager category is also driven by vendors' eagerness to rebrand their products as premium. Brewers operating worldwide are trying to push high-end products with an aim to lure consumers into spending more. Analysts have predicted that the premium lager market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5764068/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

Easier accessibility and availability of premium lagers through specialist stores

The growing number of specialist stores and shops worldwide has increased the accessibility and availability of premium lagers, which is one of the major drivers behind the growth of the premium lagers market over the last five years. The growth of the premium lager market is also supported by the frequent number of distribution deals between specialist retailers and vendors.

Stringent regulations and heavy taxation on beer

Vendors must comply with the regulations imposed over the marketing and consumption of alcoholic beverages. These regulations are imposed with an aim to protect the health of consumers from adulterated, contaminated, and defectively packaged products. Therefore, stringent regulations and heavy taxation on beer are major challenges that are expected to hinder the growth of the global premium lager market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the premium lager market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5764068/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

