The Presser Foundation Announces Special Project Grants

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Presser Foundation is pleased to announce the selection and funding of seventeen new Special Projects from music organizations in the greater Philadelphia area. These grants, totaling $321,500, are in addition to other previous Foundation commitments of $27,000 to organizations including LiveConnections and Curtis Institute of Music. Peter Burwasser, Chair of the Special Projects Committee, commented, "The Presser Foundation is honored to support our musical community with our annual Special Projects grants. This year our grantees cross a range of organizations that reflect the wonderful diversity of our region, including commissions of new works, anniversary performances, milestone performances and new projects. We are especially pleased to be able to honor several distinguished musical luminaries, including the late Philadelphia Orchestra organist Michael Stairs, composer and conductor Jan Kryzwicki and long-time arts manager, Nancy Newman."

Special Project Grants: (in alphabetical order)

Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Astral Artists, Inc.

Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra

Chestnut Street Singers

Darlington Arts Center

Friends of the Wanamaker Organ

Lyric Fest

Network for New Music

Opera Philadelphia

OperaDelaware

Piffaro, The Renaissance Band

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Philadelphia Youth Orchestra

PRISM Quartet, Inc.

The Crossing

The Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

More information on the Foundation's grant making activity can be found on its website www.presserfoundation.org.

About The Presser Foundation

The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music performance and education through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia.

Contact: Teresa Araco Rodgers

267.519.5350

trodgers@presserfoundation.org

SOURCE The Presser Foundation

Related Links

http://www.presserfoundation.org

