The Prestigious AISL Harrow Scholarship: Two-year A Level Scholarships, Offering a Gateway to the World's Best Universities, Accepting Applications from January 29, 2021

HONG KONG, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 29, 2021, Asia International School Limited (AISL), renowned for its prestigious British education, announced the official launch of the AISL Harrow Scholarship Programme.

Available for the academic year 2021/22, the scholarship provides exceptionally gifted students, no matter where in the world they currently live, the opportunity to enroll in the following AISL Harrow family schools which have joined the 2021/2022 AISL Harrow Scholarship Programme: Harrow Beijing, Harrow Shanghai, Harrow Hong Kong, and Harrow Bangkok (the "Participating AISL Harrow Schools"). In subsequent years, there will be more AISL Harrow family schools joining this scholarship programme.

The first group-level scholarship, the AISL Harrow Scholarship is the most prestigious – and most generous – award offered by the AISL Harrow family. The programme seeks to enhance the diversity of the AISL Harrow community by attracting academically gifted students from around the world.

Selected students will be given full access to a Harrow International (pre-university) A Level education, and to the 'educational excellence in life and leadership' which AISL Harrow Schools provide. Open to students not currently enrolled in a Harrow International school, applicants can apply online for study at Harrow Beijing, Harrow Shanghai, Harrow Hong Kong, and/or Harrow Bangkok. Each school provides two scholarships; eight scholarships will be awarded in total.

Holders of the scholarships will receive payment of tuition, boarding, and examination fees for the full two-year A Level programme. Additional financial assistance for other expenses is available via application to the participating school.

TWO-YEAR A LEVEL SCHOLARSHIPS, A GATEWAY TO THE BEST UNIVERSITIES

The two-year suite of A Level courses, regarded as the gold standard of British education, is recognised worldwide for university entrance. Every year graduates from AISL Harrow Schools take up places at Oxford, Cambridge and Ivy League universities, as well as the best universities in Asia.

Students have the opportunity to specialise in subjects they particularly excel at, studying to an advanced academic level. In 2020, 78% of AISL Harrow School candidates achieved A*-A in (I)GCSE, and 69% of students achieved A*-A at A Level, significantly higher than the British average.

And, while many schools adopt a 'one size fits all' approach to university guidance, all AISL Harrow Schools offer a dedicated University Admissions and Careers Guidance Centre. Specialist tutors support each student's application process, giving individualised assistance and expert counsel.

HARROW EDUCATION

Being a Boarder is the most authentic way to experience a Harrow education; Harrow School in the UK has been offering a boarding-only education for centuries.

At Harrow, students can choose from a range of additional academic, sporting, creative and service activities. These sessions provide students with further opportunities to access the school's facilities, develop new and existing skills, support their mental health, and to interact with peers from other Houses - all the while being continually supported by expert Harrow staff.

A further feature of a Harrow education is the House system. Every student, and every member of staff, belongs to a House. Each House has its own distinctive name, a House colour, flags and badges. The Houses offer students a smaller, closer community within the school, and broaden the range of activities and support available.

SELECTION AND ELIGIBILITY

The AISL Harrow Scholarship will open for applications commencing January 29th, 2021.

Applicants can visit https://www.harrowschools.com/cn/scholarship-cn/ for more details and to register interest. Applications close at 4:00pm February 28th, 2021 (GMT+8).

Applicants will be required to take two rounds of written examinations and interviews in March and be notified of their application results on or before March 30th, 2021.

To be eligible for an AISL Harrow Scholarship, an applicant must:

Have completed GCSE/IGCSE study (or equivalent) before August 1 st, 2021, and must be predicted outstanding grades. Be applying for Year 12 study commencing August 2021 , with graduation from the school in June 2023 . Enroll as a boarding student for the two-year duration of the scholarship period. Where boarding or full-boarding is not available, alternative arrangements can be discussed with the Participating AISL Harrow School. Be academically outstanding, supported by appropriate English language ability. Eligible to receive a study visa in the country of the Participating AISL Harrow School. Not currently be enrolled in a Harrow International school.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Academic performance at the top of the upper quartile for the Participating AISL Harrow School applied to, measured by: entrance tests, subject specific tests, prior academic records, references, and interviews with senior staff. Sufficient English language ability to fully access the course content of their chosen A-Level subjects on the first day at the Participating AISL Harrow School. Evident ability in, and a strong commitment to, sport, creative and performing arts, service or other areas of co-curricular school life. Evidence of examples of previous leadership roles, positions of responsibility or commitment to service activities.

AISL sincerely invites students who wish to apply to visit harrowschools.com/cn/scholarship-cn/ and to register their interest.

About Asia International School Limited (AISL) GROUP

Asia International School Limited is a leading provider of world-class K-12 education in Asia. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Harrow International Management Services Limited and its affiliates, we operate Harrow International Schools, Harrow Innovation Leadership Academies and Harrow Little Lions Early Years Centers. In the school year of 2020/2021, the AISL Group will be operating with 24 schools' licenses and Early Years Centres across Asia, including Thailand, mainland China and Hong Kong.

