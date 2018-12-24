NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Manufacturers initiatives to promote battery recycling to help market grow. Battery manufacturers are significantly increasing their efforts to promote primary battery recycling. The initiatives are aims increasing the awareness and providing competent solutions to improve the consumer involvement. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the primary battery recycling market will register a CAGR of close to 9% by 2022.







Market Overview

Self-sufficiency of raw materials

Raw materials used for manufacturing batteries is highly concentrated in few countries. therefore, promoting the recycling of used batteries remains the best option for decreasing the dependency of countries with high battery consumption on other nations.

Absence of regulations in Asian countries

The consumption of batteries in countries such as China, and India is very high. However, these countries do not have proper battery recycling infrastructure. This pose as major challenge to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including GRS Batterien and Retriev Technologies the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the manufacturers initiatives to promote battery recycling and the self-sufficiency of raw materials, will provide considerable growth opportunities to primary battery recycling manufactures. BatteriForeningen, Call2Recycle, Corepile, GRS Batterien, and Retriev Technologies are some of the major companies covered in this report.



