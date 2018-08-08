LONDON, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global primary cells market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.







The primary cells market is expected to reach USD 1,107.3 million by 2023 from USD 736.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.5%. Factors driving the growth of this market include rising prevalence of cancer patients and rising adoption of primary cells over cell lines. However, the high cost of advanced primary cells and risk of contamination are the key factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the primary cells market. On the other hand, emerging economies such as China and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the primary cells market.







The liver cells segment is anticipated to register at the fastest rate in the next five years.







On the basis of origin, the primary cells market is categorized into hematopoietic, skin, gastrointestinal, liver, lung, renal, heart, skeletal & muscle, and other primary cells.The demand for liver cells is increasing owing to their increasing application in toxicological and pharmacological studies.







This segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the primary cells market.







The human primary cells segment is likely to achieve the fastest rate in the next five years.







Based on type, the market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells are likely to achieve the fastest growth rate due to high use of these types of cells for studying human cancerous cell models, in toxicology studies, and in the cosmetic industry.







Asia is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period.







Geographically, the primary cells market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing research funding for cancer research, growing life science research sector in China, and increasing government support to promote life science research projects in the region.







The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:



• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–22% and Tier 3- 43%



• By Designation: C level–15%, Director level–32%, Others–53%



• By Region: North America–34%, Europe–27%, Asia–23%, Rest of the World–16%







The major players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics (US), PromoCell (Germany), ZenBio (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), and Axol Biosciences (UK).







Research Coverage:



The report analyses the primary cells market by origin, type, method, end user, and region.Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years.







In addition, the company profiles include product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful.







Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



This report will enable both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms garner greater market shares.







The report provides insights on the following pointers:



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the primary cells market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the primary cells market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic, and business segments and product portfolios of the leading players in the primary cells market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various primary cells types across geographies



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the primary cells market







