The Prince Estate And Urban Decay To Launch Limited-Edition Capsule Collection Inspired By Prince

The collection and the overall campaign was designed in close collaboration with key members of Prince's artistic camp, including creative director Trevor Guy; his beloved muse and close friend, Damaris Lewis, who began touring with him in 2012; and renowned photographer/director Randee St. Nicholas who captured art for the campaign and was a close collaborator with Prince for three decades.

"I'm very excited for this collection. I hope it inspires you to make your own rules, just as Prince did for so many decades," says Damaris Lewis. The multi-talented actress, model, and dancer first joined Prince's band the New Power Generation in 2012 on his Welcome 2 Australia Tour and continued performing alongside him during the final chapters of his prolific career.

"It's incredibly important to carry on Prince's legacy in a way that truly gets it right," says Randee St. Nicholas. "He challenged you to rise to his level of work ethic and intensity – not in a way that was threatening or fearful, you just didn't want to disappoint him. He made you want to be your best, perform at the highest caliber and step outside of your comfort zone. When shooting, it was important to embody this boldness and freedom."

Wende Zomnir, Urban Decay brand co-founder and a Prince fangirl dating back to the '80s, added that paying homage to Prince made sense for many different reasons. "We couldn't possibly imitate someone as legendary as Prince, and to compare him to a palette would diminish what he represents. It's easy to say why this collection makes sense on the surface – his makeup looks and our shared love of purple – but we did our best to reflect his energy on a deeper level. We found his ethos of not asking permission to be who he was and owning it so boldly aligned with our values of breaking the mold and championing all forms of beauty."

ABOUT URBAN DECAY COSMETICS

Urban Decay appeals to those who relish their individuality and embrace what makes them different. We have challenged the industry's definition of beauty since 1996, when we disrupted the sea of pink dominating makeup counters everywhere. From our all-encompassing, cruelty-free range of bold and velvety eyeshadows—which include our bestselling Naked palettes—to our award-winning eye pencils, budge-proof mascaras, and cult-status makeup setting sprays, our version of "pretty" has always been pretty different beauty.

ABOUT THE PRINCE ESTATE

The Prince Estate passionately presents Prince's life and work and cultivates opportunities to further his legacy. As the singular, authoritative source on all things Prince, The Prince Estate inspires and educates fans, celebrates Prince in his totality, and stewards Prince's legacy into the future.

