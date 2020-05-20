The Princess and The Platypus Foundation Presents THE PRINCESS DIANA MUSEUM Honored for Best Website Technical Achievement in the 2020 Webby Awards.

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princess Diana Museum announced today that it has been honored for Best Website Technical Achievement in the 24th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Instagram Co-founder Kevin Systrom, Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker, 23andMe Co-Founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, PBS CEO Paula Kerger, Headspace Founder Andy Puddicombe, The dtx Company Founder Tim Armstrong, News Not Noise Founder Jessica Yellin, R/GA US Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe, The Ringer Founder Bill Simmons, and Target CMO Rick Gomez, Girls Who Code Founder & CEO Reshma Saujani, and Pineapple Street Media Co-founder Jenna Weiss-Berman.

Princess Diana Museum walk through

The Princess Diana Museum is one of the largest collections in the world accessible online 24/7 with over 1,700 of Diana's most iconic, carefully curated, personal and historical artifacts displayed in a 3D interactive environment that span Diana's lifetime from early childhood through her teenage years, until her tragic death depicting her incredible life & legacy.

"Honorees like The Princess Diana Museum are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 entries we received this year."

"We are grateful and humbled by this amazing award," said Renae Plant and Livinio Stuyck, Founders of The Princess Diana Museum. "It is our ethical responsibility to share Princess Diana's universal kindness message in a novel way accessible to all online via de internet, especially during this unprecedented times".

About The Princess & The Platypus Foundation and The Princess Diana 3D Virtual Museum:

The Princess Diana Museum and The Princess & The Platypus Foundation are a 501(c)(3) Public Charity. Our mission is to fundraise in order to acquire, loan, maintain, preserve, educate and display to the public items of historical and cultural interest relating to Diana, Princess of Wales, and to give back to other charities in her honor.

About The Webby Awards:

The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include: WP Engine, Monday.com, Slack, YouGov, BASIC, KPMG, Adweek, Fast Company, The New Museum, and Social Media Week.

