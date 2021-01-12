The Princess Grace Foundation-USA Now Accepting Applications For The 2021 Princess Grace Awards

To be eligible, applicants must be nominated; either by a non-profit institution or by a previous Princess Grace Award winner. The Princess Grace Awards accepts nominations for early career creative generators (including but not limited to theater directors, playwrights, designers, choreographers, film directors, etc.) and performance-based creatives (including but not limited to actors, dancers, etc.).

In November 2020, the Princess Grace Foundation announced updated guidelines and eligibility to ensure the Awards program remains equitable and accessible, and that funding to artists is optimized to be reflective of artists' needs.

Updates to the 2021 Awards program:

Expanding the pool of nominators: Nominations from non-profit universities, professional training programs, and organizations and new in 2021 nominations from previous Princess Grace Award winners.

Nominations from non-profit universities, professional training programs, and organizations and nominations from previous Award winners. Cash grants for Artists : Unrestricted cash grants in 2021 to be used in general support rather than project-specific support.

: Unrestricted cash grants in 2021 to be used in general support rather than project-specific support. A simplified application: Standardized application across disciplines and two-part tiered submission process.

Round 1 | Deadline February 15

Round 2 | Deadline May 1

ABOUT THE PRINCESS GRACE FOUNDATION – USA

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is dedicated to honoring the legacy of Her Serene Highness Princess Grace of Monaco, neé Grace Kelly. Her commitment to advance the arts in the United States is sustained by the Princess Grace Awards which supports and elevates extraordinary early career artists in theater, dance and film through game-changing grants; and nurtures and supports Princess Grace Award winners through their careers. Since the Foundation's inception, has awarded over 800 recipients. Notable Princess Grace Award winners include: Emmy Award winner Cary Fukunaga, director of 007's No Time to Die; Jon M. Chu director of Crazy Rich Asians; Stephen Hillenburg, creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Chinonye Chukwu, Tony Award winner director, Anna D. Shapiro; Pulitzer Prize playwright Tony Kushner; Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac; and Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Robert Battle; American Ballet Theatre's Gillian Murphy and Isabella Boylston and New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck, and choreographers Kyle Abraham and Camille A. Brown.

Visit https://pgfusa.org/2021-awards-program/

SOURCE Princess Grace Foundation-USA

Related Links

http://www.pgfusa.org

