Printed electronics market to grow at CAGR of 14.92% from 2018 to 2023

The printed electronics market is estimated to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2023 from USD 6.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.92% during 2018–2023. Printed electronics is gaining high traction worldwide owing to the rise in the application of printed electronics in the Internet of Things (IoT). The high demand for thin, robust, and flexible substrates for producing secure and cost-effective and significant cost advantages provided by printed electronics are the other major factors driving the market growth. However, the dearth of technical know-how and highly skilled system integrators restricts the growth of the said market to a certain extent.



Market for inkjet printing to register highest growth rate during forecast period

Inkjet printing is a contactless printing process used in applications requiring uniform thickness.Unlike screen printing, inkjet printing is used in emerging applications such as textile and industrial.



Inkjet printing is also gaining high traction in commercialized applications, such as sensors, OLEDs, and PVs owing to its ability to digitally control the ejection of ink droplets of defined volume and precisely position them onto a substrate.



Printed displays to hold the largest market share in 2018

Printed displays are mainly used in consumer electronic products such as wearables and mobile devices.Increasing proliferation of lightweight, innovative, and flexible displays in consumer electronic devices is fueling the demand for printed displays.



Rising demand for connected and IoT devices in the consumer electronics industry is also propelling the growth of the printed display market.



Market for aerospace & defense industry to register highest growth rate during forecast period

In the aerospace & defense industry, this technology is used in an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) owing to its advantages such as lightweight, less complexity, and high reliability, which ultimately results in low maintenance requirements.Emerging applications in the aerospace & defense industry, such as avionics, high-power lasers, radars, nanodevices, stents, high-power electromagnetic systems, and nitrogen systems are creating a need for miniaturization and micro-miniaturization of systems.



Printed electronics is a high-reliable and cost-effective solution to meet these requirements in the aerospace & defense industry.



APAC to register highest growth rate during forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC is a hub for a large number of manufacturers of electronic devices and components.



The growth can be attributed to the huge production of electronic components and increased investments in R&D in the region. Moreover, factors such as technological improvements, increased awareness regarding the benefits of printed electronics, and its ability to lower the production cost are contributing toward the growth of the printed electronics market in the region.



Breakdown of primary participants' profile:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 55%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 15%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 50%, Directors = 20%, and Others = 30%

• By Region: Americas = 40%, Europe = 35%, APAC = 15%, and RoW = 10%



Key players in the printed electronics market include Samsung (South Korea), LG (South Korea), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Air Products and Chemicals (US), Nissha USA (US), NovaCentrix (US), Molex (US), E Ink Holdings (US), Ynvisible Interactive (Portugal), and Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the printed electronics market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The study covers the printed electronics market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as by material, technology, application, end-user industry, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall printed electronics market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.





