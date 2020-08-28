The Professional Beauty Association Helps Reopen California Salons

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Beauty Association (PBA), the largest and most inclusive national trade organization representing the professional beauty industry, has been at the frontline to help reopen salons in California since their sudden shutdown in July. Late last night, PBA's government affairs team was included in a private call with the Governor Newsom's office in regard to today's reopening announcement. Serving as a dynamic resource to the state of California since the beginning of the pandemic providing real stories from over 900 PBA members, meaningful data and analytics, and photos, the Association's tenacity and cooperation has paid off: working together with the Governor's office, the PBA has helped to create a roadmap for reopening California's professional beauty industry. As explained by the Governor's team, PBA's collaboration and the information PBA has shared is greatly appreciated.

As announced through Governor Newsom's office today, a tiered county reopening program has been instituted effective Monday, August 31st, in which salons and barbershops can open indoors following new guidelines, and nail and esthetician services can open according to a county-specific, four-tiered program. PBA will continue to collaborate with the Governor's office to support this reopening roll-out as early as today by participating in a post press conference call this afternoon.

"By engaging early and often, and working with the state of California, we were able to ensure the professional representation of our PBA members," shares Steve Sleeper, Executive Director of the Professional Beauty Association . "Now that California is going back to work, the PBA will maintain its collaboration with the state, offering data, member stories, and further insights -- ensuring that the professional beauty industry continues to be represented moving forward."

Myra Reddy, PBA's Director of Government Affairs shares, "We've made steps in the right direction, I am thankful for the trust our PBA members placed in us to share their personal stories and engage with ongoing conversations with the California Governor's office to allow us to collaborate in a way that created a change in the right direction" She continues, "We have worked tirelessly with our membership and I remain grateful for their calls, emails, and outreach. Beyond our collaborative efforts, PBA worked to ensure our California members felt empowered -- their advocacy efforts collectively created change' this movement is about them."

As the industry's leading resource, the PBA has previously crafted a series of Recommended Guidelines for salons and spas to follow including increased sanitization measures, installing plexiglass or acrylic partitions, removing coffee and amenity stations, imparting electronic-only transactions, requiring face masks, staggered appointments and waiting in cars, having clients show up with clean hair, and more. The PBA will also be announcing a new GBAC STAR accreditation program in association with GBAC and ISSE. The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) is the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation for facilities, which institutes the highest level of sanitization standardization.

Following please find a broadcast-friendly link featuring Myra Reddy sharing this news:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uxIz2GDOEQ&feature=youtu.be

For up-to-date information from the Governor's office, please visit https://covid19.ca.gov/ .

Steve Sleeper, Executive Director of the PBA, and Myra Reddy, Government Affairs Director, are both immediately available for on-camera and editorial interviews.

About the PBA

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry. PBA exists to elevate, unite and serve the beauty industry and the professionals who improve people's lives and is the only national organization to represent the entire beauty industry. Our members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students and industry suppliers. PBA is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights of the beauty industry, enhancing professionalism, and committed to the long-term success of the stylist and the businesses that employ and support them. For more information on membership levels and dues please visit: www.probeauty.org/join .

SOURCE Professional Beauty Association

Related Links

http://www.probeauty.org

