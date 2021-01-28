The Professional Beauty Association Survey Shows Salons are Safe!

In the survey, 2,532 salons and spas shared their safety protocols representing 19,392 licensed beauty professionals and services for over 2 million+ clients since reopening. Of the 2 million+ clients, only 0.07% reported testing positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of visiting a salon or spa. The bottom line? Salons and spas are safe for beauty professionals and clients.

Salons and spas across the country increased their already rigorous safety protocols to safeguard against the spread of infection, including enhanced sanitization for both the client and the stylist, modified check-in and payment procedures, retrofitting of workspaces to allow for social distancing among many others. These efforts have paid off; the results show with these safety measures in place, salons and spas are safe for staff and their clients.

According to Leilani Lucas of Napa, CA, "We check everyone's temperature when they arrive for their appointment. If anyone feels ill, we welcome them to reschedule with no penalty. We have disinfectant at every station, as well as hand sanitizer and Lysol. We encourage touchless payments and do not offer drinks or magazines."

The story is the same coast-to-coast. "Our sanitation practice is thorough and consistent and we operate at less than 50% capacity when open," states Tara Acosta of Philadelphia, PA. "After building a brand new salon out last year, being closed for 14 weeks was devastating for us and our staff."

The latest survey data published by the PBA supports this shared point of view. "Aside from maintaining health as the most integral priority, we want to help ensure that the industry is minimally impacted economically. As with so many other industries, the beauty industry has been devastated by the pandemic." says Steve Sleeper, Executive Director of the Professional Beauty Association. "The salon and spa industry completes sanitization training as part of their licensing and has been using cleanliness protocols for years. Now, with extensive measures in place to protect against COVID-19, we see salons and spas are safe and not helping to transmit COVID-19. The recent survey shows that less than .1% of visitors to a salon or spa contract COVID-19 within 14 days, suggesting salons and spas can safely stay open."

PBA has resources available to salon and spa owners and employees to help support them through this tough time. PBA joined the COVID Relief Now Coalition, and the PPP Forgiveness Coalition in an effort to work together to seek relief from Congress for small businesses and individuals. Salon and spa owners and licensed beauty professionals are encouraged to explore funding opportunities through the SBA as well as state grants that may be available. PBA continues to share data with state government officials.

PBA has also established its COVID-19 Relief Fund, which has raised over $1.5MM with support from top industry brands like L'Oreal Professional brands, Moroccanoil, Henkel Professional Beauty Division, Dyson, and more; additional information is available at http://Probeauty.org/relief. 100% of the donations are going directly to support licensed beauty professionals experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PBA remains steadfast in its commitment to continue its fundraising efforts to support the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help the beauty community during this difficult time.

Assets to communicate national salon and spa safety statistics can be downloaded here.

About The Professional Beauty Association

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry. PBA exists to elevate, unite and serve the beauty industry and the professionals who improve people's lives and is the only national organization to represent the entire beauty industry. Our members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students and industry suppliers. PBA is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights of the beauty industry, enhancing professionalism, and committed to the long-term success of the stylist and the businesses that employ and support them. For more information on membership levels and dues please visit: www.probeauty.org/join.

Contact: Julie Melton

[email protected]

480.281.0427

SOURCE Professional Beauty Association

Related Links

https://www.probeauty.org

