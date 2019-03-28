LONDON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The global PLD market is growing due to the increasing deployment of base stations for telecommunication networks. The demand for base stations is increasing with the need for high-speed network connectivity technologies such as 4G-LTE and 5G. The increasing number of base stations will lead to the rise in the deployment of mobile communication equipment. Telecommunication equipment is manufactured using various electronic devices and components such as microcontrollers and microchips. These components are designed to deliver high performance for variable telecommunication and data loads. Thus, telecommunication equipment is designed based on PLDs. These devices provide the flexibility of high load performance, low power consumption, and variable logical programming to suit the application needs, which is increasing their demand PLDsin base stations. Hence, numerous telecommunication networks will adopt PLDs. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the programmable logic devices (PLD) market will register a CAGR of close to 9% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising demand for consumer electronics

The demand for PLDs is increasing with the integration of Al in consumer electronic devices.

The implementation of automation technologies by households and industrial enterprises is driving the adoption of loT devices. The incorporation of new technologies at competitive prices has led to an increase in data processing requirements of consumer electronic devices. Thus, the increase in adoption of loT in consumer electronics devices will drive the demand for PLDs. which will lead to the growth of the global PLD market during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on node size reduction

Numerous foundries are focusing on enhancing their production capabilities for smaller node size electronic devices. The focus on the reduction of node sizes for PLDs will intensify the complexity of the devices, as the number of associated subsystems will increase. Also, cost-effective manufacturing of low node size PLDs will be a hindrance, as few vendors have the capability to manufacture semiconductor components suiting node sizes less than 10 nm. Thus, the increasing complexity and production costs of PLDs at low node sizes can hinder the growth of the global PLD market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the programmable logic devices (PLD) market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated and with the presence of very few vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



