The Promotion of the Lombardy Region in the US With Eataly

MILAN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lombardy's gastronomic excellences are the ambassadors of the uniqueness of its Regional territories. This is the focus of the promotional campaign signed by Lombardy Region and Eataly, one of the most famous food brands in the World, addressed to US consumers, with the aim to reach new potential target audience and increase the number of visitors from North America.

The campaign with Eataly, organized with the support of Explora, the Regional DMO, will feature for the entire month of November a series of B2C activities in the US market, aimed at enhancing the tourist attractiveness of Lombardy. The in-store promotional activities include cooking classes of typical regional recipes, hosted by the Eataly stores: one in Los Angeles on the 7th of November, dedicated to a classic like Risotto alla Milanese con Ossobuco (Risotto Milanese-style with saffron and cross-cut veal shanks ) and another in NYC (Flatiron) on the 9th of November, this one dedicated to Pizzoccheri alla Valtellinese (Buckwheat Pasta with Potatoes) and Cotoletta alla Milanese (Veal Cutlet Milanese).

Besides, the cooperation inside the two Eataly stores in LA and NY also includes the customization of their restaurant menus with typical Lombardy dishes, a presentation on the Lombardy Region supported by the distribution of promotional material and the personalization of the stores, with displays and dedicated signs.

Simultaneously with the in-store activities, a digital communication campaign has also been planned and will see the Lombardy Region become a protagonist on Eataly's social channels, newsletters, articles on the territories, together with the promotion of a special Christmas gift box with Lombard products which will be made available on Eataly's American e-commerce.

The US market promotion reflects the growing interest of American travelers towards Lombardy. According to the latest statistics on Istat data released by PoliS-Lombardia, the Regional institute supporting the Region's policies, in 2018 Lombardy has recorded an increase in tourism from America, which is currently the 4th main market when it comes to the origin of foreign tourists, and has a market share of 5.5% in the total international arrivals.

