The Promotion Video of Hefei Played on "China Screen" of New York Times Square

The promotion video starts with the beautiful landscape of Nanfeihe River. The solemn sculpture of Bao Zheng tells the profound history and civilization of this city. The shore of Chaohu Lake has perfect scenery. "Man-made Sun", quantum satellite and urban construction of Hefei illustrates the image of green development, technological innovation and city scape. This video shows the rapid development of technological innovation, socio-economic development and brings the cityscape of "lakeside city and innovation hub" to international audiences.