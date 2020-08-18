The Prostate Cancer Foundation And Actor Harry Lennix Challenge Americans To "Eat It To Beat It" During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) challenges Americans to show their support for men affected by prostate cancer by taking a simple challenge to eat 30 healthy foods during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in September. Actor and PCF celebrity ambassador Harry Lennix joins PCF's "Eat It to Beat It" campaign, a national effort to raise awareness about prostate cancer and show that making healthy lifestyle choices can have a meaningful impact in potentially reducing risk and improving outcomes.

"It's so important that men and their families understand the link between lifestyle and prostate cancer. I'm committed to do everything I can to support the "Eat it and Beat it" challenge which, in turn, will raise awareness about prostate cancer risk and save lives," said Lennix, an original cast member of the long-running crime drama The Blacklist.

"We are so honored to have Harry help PCF create awareness about the correlation between an anti-inflammatory diet and prostate cancer risk," said Jonathan W. Simons, MD, President and CEO, PCF. "Lifestyle modifications have been convincingly shown to reduce the risk of the onset of cancer and progression, including prostate cancer. Thanks to advances in understanding metabolism and mutations, the concept of using food as medicine is finally converging. Men who adapt these healthier lifestyle changes can help reduce prostate cancer risk, especially Black men who are at a higher risk for developing the disease."

Although PCF has made considerable advances in addressing disparities in prostate cancer among Black men through research and treatment over the past 25 years, more work needs to be done. One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, but for Black men, the likelihood increases by 76 percent and they are twice as likely to die from it as white men. Lifestyle factors, also known as social determinants of health, play a significant role in cancer risk, health equity, and outcomes. Eating healthy and exercising can lower one's risk of developing prostate cancer.

To help create awareness about the link between healthy lifestyles and reduced cancer risk, PCF invites the public to join the "Eat It To Beat It" challenge during this September's Prostate Cancer Awareness Month by eating 30 foods selected from its Periodic Table of Healthy Foods and sharing their journey – whether it's cooking a new recipe or tasting jicama for the first time -- on social media using #EatItToBeatIt.

All participants will receive a special gift to help chart their progress, and PCF's latest wellness guide, "The Science of Living Well Beyond Cancer: Health, Nutrition, and Wellness Guide" which encompasses the latest scientific recommendations for cancer prevention, including actionable tips for optimal health, nutrition, and wellness. The wellness guide is not just for men with living with prostate cancer or people living with cancer, but also written for anyone interested in living well and reducing their risk for cancer. Participants may set up an optional Facebook fundraiser page to support PCF's cutting-edge research and encourage others to eat healthy during September and beyond.

Join the "Eat It To Beat It" Challenge at https://www.pcf.org/eat/. Connect with PCF at www.pcf.org, on Facebook (facebook.com/pcf.org), Instagram (@prostatecancerfoundation), or Twitter (@pcfnews).

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has raised more than $830 million in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 220 leading cancer centers in 22 countries around the world. Thanks in part to PCF's commitment to ending death and suffering from prostate cancer, the death rate is down by 52% and countless more men are alive today as a result. The Prostate Cancer Foundation research now impacts more than 70 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome, and food as medicine. Learn more at www.pcf.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Donald Wilson for the Prostate Cancer Foundation

(310) 428-4730

[email protected]

SOURCE Prostate Cancer Foundation

Related Links

http://www.pcf.org

