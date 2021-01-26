The Prostate Cancer Foundation And Kristen Bell Honor Caregivers With Fourth Annual True Love Contest

Bell, who is known for her accomplished work in The Good Place , Veronica Mars, Frozen and Frozen 2 will lend her voice and platform to help create awareness about the TRUE Love contest and prostate cancer. Supporting TRUE is a personal cause for Bell. Her mother is a nurse and her father-in-law lost his battle to the disease in 2018, so she understands the importance and invaluable contribution that caregivers provide, making them an essential part of a support system.

"I am honored to be part of the Prostate Cancer Foundation's TRUE Love contest for the fourth consecutive year. Each year, these stories inspire us all by spotlighting the beautiful bond shared between prostate cancer patients and their caregivers. It fills my heart to show caregivers how much they are appreciated and loved for their support and dedication," said Bell.

How to submit: Simply visit www.PCF.org/true and upload a written story and photo describing a unique caregiving situation. Select stories will be featured on PCF's website.

In the United States, one in eight men (previously one in nine) will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime and for Black men, one in seven will develop the disease. Black men are nearly 80 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than a Caucasian man, and more than twice as likely to die from the disease. It is estimated that more than three million American men are living with prostate cancer. In 2021, it is projected that one new case will occur every two minutes and a man will die from prostate cancer every 15 minutes. Fortunately, many patients have someone dedicated to supporting them through the battle, and that support can make all the difference in the world to someone with a cancer diagnosis. From finding the right precision treatment, to recovery or palliative care, compassionate care is always possible and an essential factor in all aspects of care, especially while fighting prostate cancer.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has raised more than $850 million in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 220 leading cancer centers in 22 countries around the world. Thanks in part to PCF's commitment to ending death and suffering from prostate cancer, the death rate is down by 52% and countless more men are alive today as a result. The Prostate Cancer Foundation research now impacts more than 70 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome, and food as medicine. Learn more at www.pcf.org.

