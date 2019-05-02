NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The growing the focus on improving workplace safety regulations and their strict enforcement will drive the growth of the market. This enhances the demand for personal protection equipment, including protective workwear, in developed countries. Also, organizations conduct training to improve workplace safety and create awareness on the effective use of safety gears. Analysts have predicted that the protective workwear market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04886869/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

Growth of end user industries

The industries are investing in expanding their production capacities. This means an increasing number of workers will be exposed to industrial hazards. Increasing demand for oil and gas is raising the number of refineries, gas processing facilities, and fire hazards are considerably higher in the oil and gas industry, and workers are mandated to wear protective clothing. Thus, there will be an increasing demand for protective workwear in these major industries.

Increasing automation and use of robots for hazardous jobs

Organizations are replacing workers with industrial robots for several hazardous jobs owing to industrial automation. The pace of automation is high in processes that increase workers exposure to extremely life threatening hazards. Factors such as declining costs even when labor cost continue to go up is also driving the adoption of robots in industries which in turn impede the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the protective workwear market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. Factors such as the growing the focus on improving workplace safety regulations and their strict enforcement and growth of end user industries, will provide considerable growth opportunities to protective workwear manufactures. 3M, ANSELL Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KCWW, and MSA are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04886869/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

